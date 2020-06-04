Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stanford has been pummeled by the football transfer portal this offseason. Wednesday, though, the Cardinal got one back.

It was confirmed in a release by the Pac-12 school that Isaiah Sanders has transferred into the Stanford football program. The quarterback comes to The Farm as an Air Force Academy graduate. And, do you want to feel a lot less smart about yourself? From Stanford’s release:

“[Sanders] has been accepted into the Management Science and Engineering master’s program. He graduated from Air Force with a degree in Systems Engineering (with a Human Factors Focus) and a minor in Spanish.”

The upcoming season will serve as his final year of collegiate eligibility.

“We are excited about the addition of Isaiah Sanders because of his experience, his abilities and his character,” Stanford head football coach David Shaw said in a statement. “Isaiah will add depth and competition behind Davis Mills and will be a great addition to our locker room.”

In three seasons with the Falcons, Sanders started six of the 16 games in which he played. He totaled 13 touchdowns (nine rushing, four passing) and 1,709 total yards (953 passing, 756 rushing).

Where he really shined, though, was off the field.

In 2019, he was a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, a finalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award and a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Additionally, he was a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, given annually to college football’s top community servant.

“Stanford has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and I’m blessed and honored to join the elite scholars, athletes and world-changers that attend this amazing institution,” Sanders said. “I believe Stanford is one of the best places to cultivate and guide my passions for serving my communities and giving back to the people around me.”