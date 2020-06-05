The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 5, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Rape accusation preceded Brian Snead’s departure from Ohio State
THE SYNOPSIS: The running back has never been charged. The alleged victim has declined to talk to the police.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Maryland’s Jordan McNair in critical condition after collapsing during workout
THE SYNOPSIS: One of the saddest stories of any offseason. Ever. McNair died a week later of what was later determined to be heatstroke. A toxic culture that contributed to McNair’s death led to head coach D.J. Durkin‘s firing.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Another report has Al Pacino playing film version of Joe Paterno
THE SYNOPSIS: Pacino did indeed play the former Penn State head coach. And he was brilliant.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Five-star QB, ex-A&M commit Tate Martell’s Final 5 features Ohio State, UCLA, USC
THE SYNOPSIS: How the mighty have fallen.
2015
THE HEADLINE: PHOTOS: Jim Harbaugh, shirtless, at Michigan’s satellite camp
THE SYNOPSIS: This will never get old. Ever.
2013
THE HEADLINE: Four-star Miami QB signee hit with charges in single-car crash
THE SYNOPSIS: This was far from Kevin Olsen‘s most serious legal issue. By a longshot.