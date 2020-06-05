If you’re betting against Clemson standout Justyn Ross, do so at your own peril.
Justyn Ross was very limited as Clemson worked its way through a spring football practice that was ultimately scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of an official explanation from the program, rumors of the seriousness of Ross’ health issues had been bouncing off the vast expanses of the Internet.
In mid-March, Dabo Swinney attempted to clear the air, saying that the standout wide receiver is “perfectly fine” even as he’s dealing with what’s being described as “stinger symptoms.” Late last month, however, it was reported that Ross will undergo surgery this month. A Clemson football official subsequently confirmed that a medical procedure is in the offing.
This past Monday, Swinney confirmed that Ross will undergo surgery this month. In doing so, Swinney also confirmed that the receiver will miss the entire 2020 season. And, it’s a congenital neck issue that could potentially end his playing career.
On Twitter Thursday, though, Ross vowed to “shock the world.”
Ain’t nothing in my life ever been easy .. this here ain’t nothing but a small bump on the road that’s gone make the story better .. I appreciate all the prayers and support .. im gone shock the world .. 💯 #GodGotMe #Free8💯 https://t.co/ofLE1Z73c3
— Justyn Ross (@_jross8) June 4, 2020
Ross was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018, and he has more than lived up to the recruiting hype.
His first two seasons with the Clemson football program, Ross has totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 receptions. This past season, caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.
In four career College Football Playoff games, Ross has a statline of 23-424-3. for the Tigers