Iowa football
Getty Images

Iowa confirms addition of Northern Illinois grad transfer Jack Heflin

By John TaylorJun 6, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Iowa has officially added a talented and experienced Group of Five player to its roster.

In May, Jack Heflin was one of three Northern Illinois starters to enter the NCAA transfer database the same day.  A little over a week later, the defensive tackle announced on Twitter that he’s headed to Iowa football.

Friday, Iowa football confirmed Heflin’s addition to the Hawkeyes as the lineman signed with the program.  As a graduate transfer, Heflin is eligible to play immediately for the Big Ten school.  The upcoming season, though, will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Based on his resume, Heflin should contribute immediately to the Hawkeyes.

Heflin was a two-star member of the 2016 recruiting class for the Huskies.  NIU was his only FBS offer coming out of high school in Indiana.

In leading NIU in tackles for loss with 8½, sacks with three and forced fumbles with three, Heflin started all 11 games in which he played in 2019. MAC coaches named him second-team all-conference this past season.  He was also third-team All-MAC the previous season.  All told, Heflin started 28 of the 38 games in which he played.

In those appearances, Heflin was credited with 72 tackles, 17½ tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one blocked kick.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including USC officially being stripped of its 2004 BCS championship

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 6, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 6, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Three West Virginia safeties now in transfer portal
THE SYNOPSIS: And two of those were starters.  Even for the portal, this is a bit of overkill.

2017

THE HEADLINE: USC QB Sam Darnold remains prohibitive Heisman favorite according to latest odds
THE SYNOPSIS: This is exactly why, while fun, preseason Heisman odds are utterly useless.  In 2017, Darnold didn’t even finish in the Top 10 in the voting.  The voting, incidentally, that earned Baker Mayfield the stiff-armed trophy that year.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Jeff Gordon to drive Penn State car at Pocono
THE SYNOPSIS: This post had a surprisingly healthy number of comments.  For whatever reason.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Incoming Tar Heel charged for stealing $53,000 in watches and jewelry
THE SYNOPSIS: Just gotta get this off my chest.  It’s charged “with.” Not charged “for.” You’re arrested “for.” And as “for” the player?  Tight end Avery Edwards ended up catching 19 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.  At Maryland.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Bowden would serve on playoff selection committee
THE SYNOPSIS: The former Florida State head coach and College Football Hall of Famer never did serve.  Because he wasn’t asked.  Dadgummit, though, they should’ve asked the coaching legend.

2011

THE HEADLINE: USC stripped of ’04 BcS title
THE SYNOPSIS: This headline won’t pick any Trojan Nation scabs, will it?

Missouri transfer WR Kam Scott commits to Houston

Houston football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Houston, you have a… new football player.  Unofficially.

Back in February, it was reported that Missouri’s Kam Scott had decided to test the transfer portal waters.  A little more than four months later, the wide receiver announced on Instagram this week that he has committed to the Houston football team.

Barring the unexpected, Scott will be forced to sit out the 2020 season.  Doing so would then leave the Texas native with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Time to go Home!!…..✍🏾it’s official ✈️#htx #BackInDaCity 🤘🏾

A post shared by Kam Scott1️⃣3️⃣ (@spooky13season) on Jun 3, 2020 at 3:47pm PDT

Scott was a three-star member of the Class of 2018 for Missouri.  The Manvel, Tex., product was rated as the No. 60 player in the Lone Star State regardless of position.  He was also the No. 71 receiver in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.

Scott’s first two seasons in Columbia, the receiver totaled 542 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 receptions.  Included in that were 17 catches and 328 yards a year ago.  The latter was third on the Tigers.  The former was seventh. Which means, though, that his 19.3 yards per catch far and away led Mizzou.

The unofficial addition of Scott for Houston will serve as the second Power addition to the AAC school’s football roster in a week.  Late last month, UH confirmed that Texas Tech running back Ta'Zhawn Henry has officially signed.

Marvin Wilson one of 42 players on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Lott IMPACT Trophy
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was quite the eventful day for Marvin Wilson, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy merely added to it.

Thursday, the Lott IMPACT Trophy announced its 2020 preseason watch list.  Included in that 42-person group are 16 linebackers, 15 defensive backs and 11 defensive linemen.

According to the award’s release, the Big Ten and the ACC both have nine candidates while the Pac-12 has eight, the SEC seven, the Big 12 five, the Mountain West two, the AAC one and one independent, Notre Dame.

Defending national champion LSU is the only school to claim more than one Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lister.

Before we get to the individual players involved, a quick tutorial on what exactly the award, named in honor of the great Ronnie Lott, stands for both on and off the field:

Not only does this award honor defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it — Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Now, for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch listers.  As described by the group responsible for overseeing the Lott Impact Trophy:

Paulson Adebo, Stanford, CB, 6-1, 192, Mansfield, TX: Eight career interceptions in two seasons; All-American (second team) as a sophomore; All Pac-12 last year; Academic All-State in high school; Speaks French.

CARLOS “BOOGIE” BASHAM JR., DL, Wake Forest, 6-5, 275, Roanoke, VA: All-ACC selection; Led conference with 18 tackles for losses; 11 sacks.

TERREL BERNARD, Baylor, LB, 6-1, 222, La Porte, TX: All-Big 12 pick; All-Academic Big 12; 59 tackles, 9.5 tackles for losses, three fumble recoveries.

DICAPRIO BOOTLE, Nebraska, CB-S, 5-10, 195, Miami, FL: Academic All-Big Ten; All-Big Ten 3rd team; Nebraska Citizenship Team; Scholar Athlete; Community Involvement; Grad student.

K.J. Britt, Auburn, LB, 6-0, 230, Oxford, AL: All-SEC player; 69 tackles, 10 for losses; SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council; SEC Academic Honor Roll, majoring in supply chain management.

Andre Cisco, Syracuse, S, 6-0, 203, Valley Stream, NY: Has 12 career interceptions in two seasons, most among active players; All-ACC last two years; All-American teams as a frosh; All-ACC Honor Roll.

Kuony Deng, Cal, LB, 6-6, 245, Aldie, VA: 119 tackles last season, (3rd in the Pac-12), 7.5 tackles for losses; 16 tackles in one game vs. Utah; Honorable Mention all-conference.

Victor Dimukeje, Duke, DE, 6-2, 265, Baltimore, MD: 122 career tackles, 24.5 career tackles for losses; majoring in evolutionary anthropology while pursuing a certificate in markets and management.

Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, LB, 6-4, 246, Katy, TX: Academic All-Big Ten; Three times All-Big Ten honors on the field; 318 career tackles; Freshman All-American when he had 113 tackles.

Justin Foster, Clemson, DE, 6-2, 265, Shelby, NC: Academic All-ACC; Honorable Mention All-ACC; 41 tackles, 10.5 for losses; 17.5 career tackles for losses.

Chauncey Golston, Iowa, DE-DT, 6-5, 270, Detroit, MI: 47 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries; High School honor society.

RICHIE GRANT, UCF, DB, 6-0, 194, Fort Walton Beach, FL: Academic All-American in 2017; six interceptions as a sophomore; 209 career tackles.

TALANOA HUFANGA, USC, S, 6-1, 220, Corvallis, OR: All-Pac-12 second team; 141 career tackles; 11 career tackles for losses; Junior.

Patrick Jones II, Pitt, DL, 6-5, 260, Chesapeake, VA: Earned status as one of the top defensive ends in the ACC…started all 13 games and compiled 43 tackles, 12 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 18 QB hurries…led the Panthers in TFLs (tied), forced fumbles and hurries, while ranking second in sacks…paced the ACC and ranked sixth nationally with an average of 0.31 forced fumbles per contest…All-ACC (second team).

KEKAULA KANIHO, Boise State, DB, 5-10, 185, Kahuku, HI: Academic All-American with 3.93 grade point average; All-Mountain West performer; Has 20.5 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended and five interceptions in his career.

George Karlaftis, Purdue, DE, 6-4, 265, West Lafayette, IN: Big freshman season last year with 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks; Named 2nd team All-Big Ten.

CALEB KELLY, Oklahoma, LB, 6-3, 234, Fresno, CA: Chosen to AFCA Good Works team I 2018; Missed most of 2019 with injury; Grad student.

QUINTEN LAKE, UCLA, DB, 6-1, 193, Irvine, CA: Son of former Bruin All-American Carnell Lake; Three times on Athletic Director’s Academic Honor Roll; Injured most of 2019; Attended Mater Dei High School.

Nate Landman, Colorado, LB, 6-3, 230, Danville, CA: All-Pac-12 selection after 83-tackle season; Has 160 career tackles; On Lott Watch List previously.

RICHARD LECOUNTE, Georgia, S, 5-11, 190, Riceboro, GA: Had two interceptions in Sugar Bowl win over Baylor; four interceptions for the season; 75 tackles as a sophomore led team, 61 tackles last year; Voted most improved defensive player in 2019.

DEMONTE MEEKS, Air Force, LB, 6-1, 235, Maple Heights, OH: 98 tackles led the team, 9 tackles for losses; Majoring in civil engineering with minor in Portuguese.

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt, LB, 6-3, 230, Cedar Hill, TX: Led team with 99 tackles; SEC Academic Honor Roll; Pianist.

Dylan Moses, Alabama, LB, 6-3, 235, Baton Rouge, LA: One of the top recruits in the nation in 2017; Led Tide with 86 tackles in 2018 season; Had 10 tackles for losses; All-SEC second team; 2nd team All-American; Butkus Finalist as a sophomore; Injured and missed all of last season; Pre-season All-American for 2020.

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, CB, 6-4, 205, Bossier City, LA: All-SEC (2nd team); 45 tackles, four interceptions, 13 passes defended; SEC Academic Honor Roll.

AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA, Oklahoma State, LB, 6-1, 231, Calgary, AB: Had 15.5 tackles for losses among 100 total tackles; Defensive MVP; Team Captain; Three-time Academic All-Big 12.

Levi Onwuzurike, Washington, DE, 6-3, 293, Allen, TX: CoSIDA Academic All-American District 8; Twice Academic All-Pac-12, Washington Lineman of the Year in 2019; All-Pac-12 first team; 16 career tackles for losses.

Joseph Ossai, Texas, LB, 6-4, 245, Conroe, TX: Had six tackles for loss and three sacks in Alamo Bowl win over Utah, 38-10; 90 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019; Commissioner’s Honor Roll; Wants to start a foundation to help kids coming into the country; He is from Nigeria.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, Rover, 6-1, 216, Hampton, VA: Can play multiple positions on defense; Had team-best 80 tackles last season with 13.5 for losses.

Micah Parsons, Penn State, LB, 6-3, 245, Harrisburg, PA: Big Ten Linebacker of the Year; All-American; 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles; Junior.

Kwity Paye, Michigan, DE, 6-4, 277, Providence, RI: Led Wolverines with 12.5 tackles for losses; Added 6.5 sacks; All-Big Ten (second team); Two-time All-Big Ten Academic honoree.

HAMILCAR RASHED, JR., LB, Oregon State, 6-4, 238: Led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss last year; Has 34 tackles for loss in his career; Had 14 sacks last season and made All-Pac-12 and several All-American teams; Active in local community projects.

Gregory Rousseau, Miami, DE, 6-7, 253, Coconut Creek, FL: Pre-season All-American, Frosh All-American last year, ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, Second-team All-American; 19.5 tackles for loss, 154.5 sacks (2nd in nation); Redshirt sophomore.

Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin, LB, 6-2, 232, Deer Park, IL: As a sophomore led the team in tackles with 80; Had 9 tackles for losses and added three interceptions.

Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State, LB, 6-0, 216, Ann Arbor, MI: Had 15 tackles for loss; team-high 90 tackles; Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

JaCoby Stevens, LSU, S, 6-1, 228, Murfreesboro, TN: All-SEC (2nd team); 85 tackles, 8.5 for losses, 4 interceptions last year; 127 career tackles; community-oriented.

Darius Stills, West Virginia, DE, 6-1, 282, Fairmont, WV: All Big-12 performer; 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks last season.

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, CB, 6-1, 190, Baton Rouge, LA: Consensus All-American as a freshman last year; Led the SEC with six interceptions; Had 27 interceptions in high school; Grandfather Derek Stingley played for the New England Patriots and was paralyzed when tackled by Jack Tatum of the Raiders.

Tre Swilling, Georgia Tech, DB, 6-0, 200, New Orleans, LA: ACC Academic Honor Roll; Broke up 10 passes and defended 11 more, both team highs; Father Pat was an All-American at Tech and is in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, LB, 6-5, 250, Los Angeles, CA: Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019; Freshman All-American; 14 tackles for loss and 9 sacks last season; 54 career sacks at Oaks Christian High School in L.A.

Shaun Wade, Ohio State, CB, 6-1, 195, Jacksonville, FL: Pre-season All-American; 3rd team All Big-Ten last year.

Garret Wallow, TCU, LB-S, 6-2, 230, New Orleans, LA: No. 9 in the nation with 125 tackles last year and No. 9 with 18.5 tackles for losses; All Big-12 first team.

MARVIN WILSON, Florida State, DL, 6-5, 310, Houston, TX; Pre-season All-American; Bednarik semi-finalist last year, All-ACC selection; Team Captain.

Utah suspends DC Morgan Scalley over 2013 text that contained racist language

Utah football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

Utah football is the latest to experience that what happened in the past can surface in the present.

This week, Oregon State dismissed tight end Rocco Carley after a racist audio recording came to light.  Friday, Utah announced that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has been suspended by the football program, effective immediately.  According to athletic director Mark Harlan, a 2013 text message that contained racist language triggered the suspension.

Below is Harlan’s statement, in its entirety:

On Wednesday night, I was made aware of a social media post that referenced a 2013 text message that included racist language, sent by our football program’s defensive coordinator, Morgan Scalley.  I initiated conversations with our campus partners, including President Watkins, and we agreed to have an outside firm review this matter, to seek further details and determine whether this was an isolated incident.

Coach Scalley and I have spoken.  He is very contrite and acknowledged that the text was sent and that it did include a derogatory and painful word.

The use of any form of racist language is not only antithetical to our policies and values, but is an affront to us all, especially our African-American community members.  While the review of this matter is being conducted, I have placed Morgan on suspension effective immediately.

Both Scalley and Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham released their own statements as well.

SCALLEY
In 2013 I made a terrible mistake. I used a racial slur in a text message. This language is offensive and hurtful to not only the African-American community, but to all. Immediately after sending it, I apologized to the recipient and his family. I am also heartbroken over the potential breach of trust with my fellow coaches, and with the young men in our program, both past and present.

I am truly sorry, and I own up to the hurtful effects of my choice,” Scalley continued. “Through my actions and words going forward, I will demonstrate that my use of that slur in 2013 does not reflect or define who I am or what I stand for. My action is indefensible and I will use my voice and position to bring about meaningful and much-needed change. I accept the University’s suspension, and will use it as a time to reflect on my insensitive comment from 2013 and how I intend to listen and grow from this situation. I am completely against racism, and this will never happen again.

WHITTINGHAM
I was disappointed and shocked to learn this week of a text message sent by Morgan Scalley in 2013 that contained a racial slur. I take very seriously the hurt, pain and anger felt by African-Americans, and the power of words to inflict or deepen that pain. Although this incident is inconsistent with the character and conduct of the person I have known and worked closely with for more than two decades, Morgan’s use of racist language is a very serious matter and I am supportive of the suspension while a more thorough outside review is conducted.

Below is what’s believed to be the social-media missive that set the wheels of suspension in motion.

Scalley has spent the past 12 seasons (2008-19) as part of the on-field Utah football coaching staff.  The two years prior to that, he was a Utah football staffer.  On top of that,  also played his college football for the Utes from 2001-04.  The only season he hasn’t been a part of the Utes program since 2001 as either a player, staffer or coach was in 2005.