It appears that, when one erstwhile Auburn football player restarts his football career, it will be at a lower level of the sport.

Way back in early December, Marquis McClain opted to take the first step in leaving the Auburn football team by entering the transfer database. Several months later, the wide receiver still hasn’t found a new football home. However, Matt Zenitz of al.com is reporting that FCS schools appear to be the focus of McClain’s attention at the moment.

And those schools? The website mentions Alabama State, West Florida, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Iowa, Southern and Jacksonville State as possibilities. The receiver would head to any of those schools as a graduate transfer.

Zenitz also notes that McClain was close to remaining at the FBS level. McClain was close to transferring to Tulane weeks after entering the portal. However, Zenitz wrote, “[i]ssues getting accepted into graduate school at Tulane contributed to that opportunity falling through.”

FAU was also mentioned as another potential landing spot early on. That fell by the wayside, however, when Lane Kiffin left for Ole Miss.

McClain was a three-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2016. The Crestview, Fla., product was the No. 88 player in the Sunshine State regardless of position.

During his time on The Plains, McClain appeared in 38 games. Most of that action with the Tigers, though, came on special teams. The 6-2, 224-pound receiver did manage to catch three passes for 84 yards, with a long of 37. He was also credited with a pair of tackles.