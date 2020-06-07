Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Colorado State is the latest to attest, there’s a case of highest-rated-itis going around the football transfer portal.

But first, the specifics. According to 247Sports.com, Brandon Crossley has entered the NCAA transfer database. Why the defensive back has taken the first step in potentially leaving the Colorado State football team is unclear.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Crossley was a three-star member of the Colorado State football Class of 2019 coming out of high school in Texas. In fact, he was the highest-rated signee for the Rams in that cycle.

Now, back to the lede. The past few days, both Duke (HERE) and Houston (HERE) have lost their highest-rated signees for the Class of 2018. So, there’s that.

Now, back to Crossley.

In his lone season at CSU, Crossley played in every game for the Rams. His presumptive last appearance was the first start of his career, in the season finale against Boise State.

Colorado State, as you may recall, will be under new leadership this fall as Steve Addazio was hired in December as the program’s new head football coach. Addazio replaces Mike Bobo, who was fired earlier that month.