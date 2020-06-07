The Florida football program is mourning the loss of one of its own.
The mother of Reche Caldwell confirmed earlier Sunday that her son was shot and killed in Tampa Saturday. Caldwell was shot multiple times in the leg and chest. The 41-year-old Caldwell died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
Caldwell “ambushed” by a couple of unidentified individuals outside of his residence as he was getting set to go on a date with his girlfriend. According to police, it “does not appear to be a random act.” From TMZ.com:
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence. Officers immediately began providing life-saving measures,” cops say.
“Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”
“This does not appear to be a random act. However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in the case. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Thus far, no arrests have been made.
The Tampa native played for Florida football from 1998-2001. Sunday, the Gators mourned the wide receiver’s death.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell,” the program wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”
During his time in Gainesville, Caldwell totaled 2,088 yards and 13 touchdowns on 141 receptions. In his final season, Caldwell set career-highs in receptions (65), receiving yards (2,088) and receiving touchdowns (five). Caldwell earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2001.
Caldwell was a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2002 NFL Draft.
As Colorado State is the latest to attest, there’s a case of highest-rated-itis going around the football transfer portal.
But first, the specifics. According to 247Sports.com, Brandon Crossley has entered the NCAA transfer database. Why the defensive back has taken the first step in potentially leaving the Colorado State football team is unclear.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Crossley was a three-star member of the Colorado State football Class of 2019 coming out of high school in Texas. In fact, he was the highest-rated signee for the Rams in that cycle.
Now, back to the lede. The past few days, both Duke (HERE) and Houston (HERE) have lost their highest-rated signees for the Class of 2018. So, there’s that.
Now, back to Crossley.
In his lone season at CSU, Crossley played in every game for the Rams. His presumptive last appearance was the first start of his career, in the season finale against Boise State.
Colorado State, as you may recall, will be under new leadership this fall as Steve Addazio was hired in December as the program’s new head football coach. Addazio replaces Mike Bobo, who was fired earlier that month.
A longtime member of the Iowa football staff has broken his silence.
Saturday, Iowa announced that longtime strength & conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave. Additionally, an independent review will be conducted into allegations that Doyle directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program.”
The development came after former Hawkeye football players took to social media en masse in the past couple of days to accuse Doyle of creating a hostile environment. Specifically, as it pertained to black Iowa football players. One former player spoke of Doyle mocking black football players that “made you walk around the football facility on eggshells … and caused anxiety that could be unbearable at times with your dreams and career on the line.”
“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” former starting offensive lineman James Daniels wrote in a tweet. “Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”
Sunday evening, Doyle issued a statement of his own.
For 21 years, I have committed myself to Iowa Football and loved with all my heart, every single one of the young men I’ve gotten to work with and every minute we have spent together in the weight room, on the field and as friends and fellow Hawkeyes. I can only imagine how much courage it took for them to speak out on these serious matters. I am proud of them.
My job has been to give feedback to our players for 21 years and now I’m receiving feedback myself. I can take it and won’t hide from it. It saddens me to hear the stories of their difficult experiences while in our program, in addition to the outpouring of stories we are hearing across the country.
It is time to listen, learn and grow. Most importantly, it is a time for action.
I have been asked to remain silent, but that is impossible for me to do. There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true. I do no it claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons and like every American citizen, can do better. At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I do not tolerate people who do. I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved. There are countless men of character who are better fathers, husbands, activists, leaders and contributors top society due to their experience at Iowa Football. The record will show this.
Doyle has been the strength coach at Iowa since 1999. Last year, he was the highest-paid at his position in the country.
All of a sudden, Kent State football is becoming a mini-Syracuse West. Or, Midwest as the case may be.
Syracuse linebacker Juan Wallace (pictured, right) announced in mid-May that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. Nearly three weeks later, he revealed his commitment to the Kent State football team. Via Twitter, of course.
The head coach at Kent State, Sean Lewis, was the offensive coordinator for Syracuse in 2016-17. Additionally, Tom Kaufman was on that same Orange staff as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. Now, Kaufman serves as Lewis’ defensive coordinator for the Golden Flashes.
As Wallace isn’t leaving Syracuse football as a graduate, he’d likely have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.
Wallace was a three-star member of the Syracuse football Class of 2018. The Florida product was rated as the No. 42 inside linebacker in the country. He also held Power Five offers from Duke, Georgia, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Rutgers, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
In his two years with the Orange, Wallace appeared in 24 games. Most of that action came on special teams.
Kent State is coming off just its fifth bowl-eligible football season in the past four decades. The Golden Flashes also captured their first-ever bowl win following the 2019 regular season.
As Houston has found out, the football transfer portal taketh as well as giveth. Especially as it pertains to the wide receiver position.
This week, Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott committed to the Houston football program. Coincidentally or not, 247Sports.com reported a couple of days later that Julon Williams has entered the NCAA transfer database.
Williams won’t be leaving the Cougars as a graduate transfer. As a result, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season. Barring an unlikely waiver, of course. That will leave the receiver two years of eligibility starting in 2021.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Williams was a three-star member of the Houston football Class of 2018. He was also the highest-rated signee for the Cougars that cycle.
The production on the field, however, failed to match that recruiting pedigree. In two seasons, the Converse, Texas, native played in just two games. Both of those appearances came as a true freshman.
In that limited action, Williams caught three passes for 61 yards.