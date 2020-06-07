Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Florida football program is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The mother of Reche Caldwell confirmed earlier Sunday that her son was shot and killed in Tampa Saturday. Caldwell was shot multiple times in the leg and chest. The 41-year-old Caldwell died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Caldwell “ambushed” by a couple of unidentified individuals outside of his residence as he was getting set to go on a date with his girlfriend. According to police, it “does not appear to be a random act.” From TMZ.com:

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence. Officers immediately began providing life-saving measures,” cops say. “Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.” “This does not appear to be a random act. However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in the case. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Thus far, no arrests have been made.

The Tampa native played for Florida football from 1998-2001. Sunday, the Gators mourned the wide receiver’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell,” the program wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

During his time in Gainesville, Caldwell totaled 2,088 yards and 13 touchdowns on 141 receptions. In his final season, Caldwell set career-highs in receptions (65), receiving yards (2,088) and receiving touchdowns (five). Caldwell earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2001.

Caldwell was a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2002 NFL Draft.