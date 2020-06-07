Houston football
Getty Images

Houston’s highest-rated 2018 signee, WR Julon Williams, heads to the transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 7, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As Houston has found out, the football transfer portal taketh as well as giveth.  Especially as it pertains to the wide receiver position.

This week, Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott committed to the Houston football program.  Coincidentally or not, 247Sports.com reported a couple of days later that Julon Williams has entered the NCAA transfer database.

Williams won’t be leaving the Cougars as a graduate transfer.  As a result, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season.  Barring an unlikely waiver, of course.  That will leave the receiver two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Williams was a three-star member of the Houston football Class of 2018.  He was also the highest-rated signee for the Cougars that cycle.

The production on the field, however, failed to match that recruiting pedigree.  In two seasons, the Converse, Texas, native played in just two games.  Both of those appearances came as a true freshman.

In that limited action, Williams caught three passes for 61 yards.

Trevor Lawrence defends Dabo Swinney wearing ‘Football Matters’ t-shirt

Dabo Swinney
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 7, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
3 Comments

A rough last few days for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program continues.

As college coaches across the country were speaking out in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder, Swinney, one of the most powerful head coaches in the nation, was criticized for staying silent as long as he did.  Tuesday, longtime Tigers assistant coach Danny Pearman apologized for repeating “a racial slur I overheard when trying to stop the word from being used on the practice field” three years ago. Ex-Clemson offensive tackle Shaquille Anthony subsequently stated that he was disappointed Swinney didn’t address the controversy involving his assistant.

Overnight, another former Clemson football player, running back Haamid Williams, alleged that Swinney used the N-word in chastising his players’ choice of music.

Williams went on to state that he “kind of feel[s] bad for talking about Dabo, but I was told by multiple people he talked [sh t] about me in a team meeting the year after I was no longer on the team.” Williams came to Clemson as a walk-on in 2012 played in two games the following season.

But wait, there’s more.

Earlier Saturday, a photo was making the rounds across Twitter that showed Dabo Swinney wearing a “Football Matters” t-shirt.  The coach was criticized for the timing of the attire, with some seeing it as a not-so-subtle shot at the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Amid this latest firestorm, Trevor Lawrence has come to his coach’s rescue.  Again.

“Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement,” the star quarterback wrote in a tweet. “He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings.”

It should also be noted this isn’t the first time the “Football Matters” mantra has come from Swinney.

Football matters,” the coach said in front of South Carolina legislators in February of 2017. “It matters. I tell people all the time when I go speak. Football matters. It’s one of the last great positive influences in young people’s lives. They don’t get it in their music, their social media. They don’t get it in a lot of other areas, but in the game of football, it’s still hard work.”

Football Matters” is also an initiative undertaken by the National Football Foundation in which parents and coaches “can get information and resources about participating in the game of football.” The NFF further states that the movement “was created to promote sportsmanship, academic achievement, and character-building aspects of the game.”

As one of our readers pointed out in an email, the font on the NFF’s “Football Matters” logo and Swinney’s t-shirt are very similar as well.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Bob Stoops retiring as the head coach at Oklahoma

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 7, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 7, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Argument over tacos leads to Texas A&M DB Derrick Tucker’s arrest
THE SYNOPSIS: Don’t you just love offseason headlines?  Especially when it involves a taco beef?  Or, beef taco as the case may be.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Latest sign you are old: Frank Gore Jr. commits to Lane Kiffin and FAU
THE SYNOPSIS: The younger Gore, though, ultimately flipped to Southern Miss. The best part of this? Frank Gore Sr. will play his 16th season in the NFL in 2020.  Gore Jr., meanwhile, will play his first at the collegiate level in 2020.  Father and son.  Playing the same season at the NFL and FBS levels. Awesome.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Bob Stoops retiring as head coach at Oklahoma, effective immediately
THE SYNOPSIS: This was stunning.  To say the least.  As for a refresher on his résumé in Norman?

The 56-year-old Stoops was set to enter his 19th season heading the program prior to the stunning development.  In his 18 seasons with the program, he guided the Sooners to a 190-48 record.  After a 7-5 first season, OU won 10-plus games in 14 of the next 17 seasons.  The Sooners won 11 games six times — including what turned out to be the last two seasons of Stoops’ tenure — 12 games five times and 13 games once.

Stoops won 10 Big 12 championships, including nine outright, during his time in Norman.  His 2000 squad won the lone national title of his tenure, going unbeaten in 13 games and capping the championship season with a 13-2 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.  That was the Sooners’ first since 1985.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Terrelle Pryor’s career at Ohio State over
THE SYNOPSIS: This was a shame.  And a sham.  The talented college quarterback was ultimately selected in the third round of the NFL’s 2011 supplemental draft.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Report: Pac-10 to issue invites this week
THE SYNOPSIS: It’s still odd going through the archives, seeing “Pac-10.” Ultimately, Colorado (Big 12) and Utah (Mountain West) came in to form the Pac-12 we know and love today.

Iowa places longtime strength coach Chris Doyle on administrative leave after allegations from former Hawkeyes flood social media

Iowa football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 6, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Iowa is the latest football program caught up in the maelstrom of needed, necessary change.

Saturday, Iowa announced that longtime strength & conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave.  Additionally, an independent review will be conducted into allegations that Doyle directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program.”

The development came after former Hawkeye football players took to social media en masse in the past couple of days to accuse Doyle of creating a hostile environment. Specifically, as it pertained to black Iowa football players. One former player spoke of Doyle mocking black football players that “made you walk around the football facility on eggshells … and caused anxiety that could be unbearable at times with your dreams and career on the line.”

“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” former starting offensive lineman James Daniels wrote in a tweet. “Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”

In a video statement, Kirk Ferentz described the past 24 or so hours as “a defining moment” for his program.

“I appreciate the former players’ candor and have been reaching out to many of them individually to hear more about their experiences in our program,” the longtime coach stated. “I am planning on talking to all of them in the coming days. This is a process that will take some time, but change begins by listening first.

“Many of the discussions have centered around our Strength and Conditioning program and Coach Chris Doyle. I have spoken with him about the allegations posted on social media. They are troubling and have created a lasting impact on those players. Therefore, Coach Doyle has been placed on administrative leave immediately while there is an independent review. He and I agree that all parties will have their voices heard and then a decision about how to move forward will be made.”

Doyle has been the strength coach at Iowa since 1999. Last year, he was the highest-paid at his position in the country.

Missouri adds 2026 game against Troy in Columbia

Troy football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 6, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in a week, Troy has added a Power Five opponent to its future football slates.

Late last month, it was Iowa added to the 2024 schedule.  This week, Troy announced a future football game against Missouri.  That one-off matchup will take place Nov. 21, 2026.

Obviously, the game will take place at Missouri’s Memorial Stadium.

Troy and Mizzou have played four times previously, the first in 2002 and the most recent this past season.  Mizzou won three of those matchups, with the Trojans knocking off a 14th-ranked Tigers squad in 2004 at Troy.  All three of the Missouri wins came in Columbia.

The game against Missouri will actually be the second in 2026 for Troy football against an SEC school.  Troy had previously announced a home-and-home series with Mississippi State that starts that season.  In 2027, the Bulldogs will travel to the Trojans.

Since becoming an FBS program in 2001, Troy has played 25 games against members of the SEC.  The Trojans are 3-22 in those matchups.  The other two wins came against Mississippi State in 2001 and LSU in 2017.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019.  That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey.  Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.