As Houston has found out, the football transfer portal taketh as well as giveth. Especially as it pertains to the wide receiver position.
This week, Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott committed to the Houston football program. Coincidentally or not, 247Sports.com reported a couple of days later that Julon Williams has entered the NCAA transfer database.
Williams won’t be leaving the Cougars as a graduate transfer. As a result, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season. Barring an unlikely waiver, of course. That will leave the receiver two years of eligibility starting in 2021.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Williams was a three-star member of the Houston football Class of 2018. He was also the highest-rated signee for the Cougars that cycle.
The production on the field, however, failed to match that recruiting pedigree. In two seasons, the Converse, Texas, native played in just two games. Both of those appearances came as a true freshman.
In that limited action, Williams caught three passes for 61 yards.