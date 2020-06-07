Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer pipeline Miami has into the Houston football program is open. Again.

Jarrid Williams took the first step last month in leaving the Houston football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Prior to that, back in January, D’Eriq King completed his transfer out of Houston by signing with the Miami football team. It was thought that a reunion at The U may be in the offing for the quarterback and his right tackle.

Also in May, Williams had whittled his transfer to-do list down to five schools. That quintet? In alphabetical order, Baylor, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and USC.

On Twitter Sunday, Williams confirmed that he will be continuing his collegiate career with Miami football. As a graduate transfer, the lineman will be eligible to play for the Hurricanes in 2020. This upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

“I have been blessed with the opportunity to be recruited by and learn from amazing football coaches,” Williams wrote. “I want to thank the Coaches at Baylor/Ole Miss/FSU/USC/Miami for giving me the chance to play my last season with them.

“With that being said I have decided to finish my career and earn a Masters Degree at the University of Miami.”

Williams was a two-star 2016 signee for the Cougars. In December of last year, Williams was granted a sixth season of eligibility.

From the start of the 2018 campaign through the first one-third of 2019, Williams started 17 straight games at right tackle. In the fourth game of last year, the lineman suffered a season-ending injury. That allowed him to pursue that sixth season.