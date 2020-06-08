Alabama football
Ex-Alabama LB Eyabi Anoma dismissed by Houston now headed to the FCS, will be third different program in less than a year.

By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
A well-traveled former Alabama football is on the move.  Again.

In February of 2019, Eyabi Anoma entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A couple of days later, the player pulled his name from the portal, a signal that he intended to remain a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.  Five months later, however, it was confirmed that Anoma was no longer enrolled in classes at UA.

In August of last year, Anoma transferred from Alabama Crimson Tide football to Houston.  At the time of his transfer destination being confirmed, it was reported that Anoma was first suspended by Alabama and then expelled for a vague “university-level issue.” Then, in February of this year, Anoma was dismissed by UH for violating unspecified team rules.  That, not surprisingly, led to Anoma entering the portal yet again.

On Twitter late last week, the linebacker announced that he will be transferring to FCS Tennessee-Martin.  And also offered up a mean culpa to his two previous programs.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with me,” Anoma wrote. “It has been very draining emotionally, physically and mentally.  However, I would like to apologize to the staff and my teammates at the University of Alabama as well as at the University of Houston for my actions prior to today.  I am learning [every day] that every action has a consequence, and it is my responsibility to decide whether or not my actions will be positive or negative.  As a young man, I can only take things one day at [a] time and continue to transition into the man [God wants] me to be.

“I want to say thank you to my supporters and family for not giving up on me when things started to get difficult.”

The initial reports of Anoma considering a transfer from Alabama early last year came a little over a month after head coach Nick Saban confirmed that, in the midst of preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma, Anoma “had a personal day… to sort some things out.” A tweet around the same time also caused some to think Anoma was considering a transfer, although the player later downplayed such a notion.

A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2018 recruiting class, Anoma, who also considered Maryland and Michigan, was rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 4 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Anoma was Alabama’s top-rated signee in that recruiting cycle.

As a true freshman, Anoma played in 11 games and was credited with nine tackles (two for loss), although his role wasn’t as expansive as some thought it’d be.

Anoma didn’t see the field at all for the Cougars this past season as he was forced to sit out the 2019 campaign to satisfy current NCAA bylaws.

Three Auburn football players reportedly test positive for coronavirus

Auburn football
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 9:11 AM EDT
If one side of the Iron Bowl rivalry is doing it, Auburn football figured, they’ll do it as well.

After being allowed to by the SEC, Alabama football players began returning for the ramp-up of voluntary on-campus workouts last Monday.  Four days later, it was reported that at least five Crimson Tide players had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday, it was reported that three Auburn football players have tested positive for coronavirus as well.  According to the Opelika-Auburn News, all Auburn football players were tested for the virus Thursday. Then, they were kept separate from everyone except their roommates until the test results came back.

All of the players who tested positive were asymptomatic.  The trio will be quarantined for two weeks in a residence away from the rest of the Tigers football team.

Obviously, the names of the players who tested positive have not been released.  And likely won’t be, at least by the school.

From al.com:

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that a plan is in place for contact tracing involving the players who test positive for the coronavirus in order to attempt to find where the players may have contracted the disease and stamp out any potential outbreak among the team.

“(Team doctor Michael) Goodlett has done a super job of making sure that if someone tests positive, we will have a record of who’s been around, who’s in contact, and obviously they’ll be tested at the same time,” Malzahn said Tuesday. “That should help. I think the challenge will be, as we move forward and trying to get back to some kind of normal, you know, everything that goes with that. But we feel very good about our plan, especially the first seven days.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including the thought of not being a being a part of a team scaring Nick Saban in wake of Bob Stoops’ retirement

college football
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 8, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Alabama approves updated plans (and big price increase) for Bryant-Denny Stadium renovation
THE SYNOPSIS: That renovation is expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2020 season.  The project, though, has been hit with a coronavirus outbreak. Still, it’s expected the job will be completed on time.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Western Kentucky court case involving Big Red mascot and “the Barney of Italy” continues
THE SYNOPSIS: Offseason headlines, y’all.  Again.

2017

THE HEADLINE: In wake of Bob Stoops’ retirement, thought of not being part of a team scares Nick Saban
THE SYNOPSIS: The full quote? “I’ve been a part of a team since I was 9. The thought of not being scares me.” The 68-year-old Saban — he’ll be 69 Oct. 31 — shows no signs of slowing down.  At all.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Bob Diaco continues pushing UConn’s one-sided rivalry with UCF
THE SYNOPSIS: “You.. you.. you remember the Civil ConFLiCT Trophy? That was awesome!” Diaco, as played by the late, great Chris Farley.

2013

THE HEADLINE: More Nevin Shapiro allegations reportedly coming forward
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember good ol’ Nevin Shapiro and Miami?  What a wild South Florida-style hootenanny that was.  With strippers and prostitutes instead of folk dancers, of course.

Auburn transfer Marquis McClain seems ticketed for move to the FCS

Auburn football
By John TaylorJun 7, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT
It appears that, when one erstwhile Auburn football player restarts his football career, it will be at a lower level of the sport.

Way back in early December, Marquis McClain opted to take the first step in leaving the Auburn football team by entering the transfer database.  Several months later, the wide receiver still hasn’t found a new football home.  However, Matt Zenitz of al.com is reporting that FCS schools appear to be the focus of McClain’s attention at the moment.

And those schools? The website mentions Alabama State, West Florida, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Iowa, Southern and Jacksonville State as possibilities.  The receiver would head to any of those schools as a graduate transfer.

Zenitz also notes that McClain was close to remaining at the FBS level.  McClain was close to transferring to Tulane weeks after entering the portal.  However, Zenitz wrote, “[i]ssues getting accepted into graduate school at Tulane contributed to that opportunity falling through.”

FAU was also mentioned as another potential landing spot early on.  That fell by the wayside, however, when Lane Kiffin left for Ole Miss.

McClain was a three-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2016.  The Crestview, Fla., product was the No. 88 player in the Sunshine State regardless of position.

During his time on The Plains, McClain appeared in 38 games.  Most of that action with the Tigers, though, came on special teams.  The 6-2, 224-pound receiver did manage to catch three passes for 84 yards, with a long of 37.  He was also credited with a pair of tackles.

Miami lands another transfer from Houston, this one OT Jarrid Williams

Miami football
By John TaylorJun 7, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
The transfer pipeline Miami has into the Houston football program is open.  Again.

Jarrid Williams took the first step last month in leaving the Houston football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Prior to that, back in January, D’Eriq King completed his transfer out of Houston by signing with the Miami football team.  It was thought that a reunion at The U may be in the offing for the quarterback and his right tackle.

Also in May, Williams had whittled his transfer to-do list down to five schools.  That quintet? In alphabetical order, Baylor, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and USC.

On Twitter Sunday, Williams confirmed that he will be continuing his collegiate career with Miami football.  As a graduate transfer, the lineman will be eligible to play for the Hurricanes in 2020.  This upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

“I have been blessed with the opportunity to be recruited by and learn from amazing football coaches,” Williams wrote. “I want to thank the Coaches at Baylor/Ole Miss/FSU/USC/Miami for giving me the chance to play my last season with them.

“With that being said I have decided to finish my career and earn a Masters Degree at the University of Miami.”

Williams was a two-star 2016 signee for the Cougars.  In December of last year, Williams was granted a sixth season of eligibility.

From the start of the 2018 campaign through the first one-third of 2019, Williams started 17 straight games at right tackle.  In the fourth game of last year, the lineman suffered a season-ending injury.  That allowed him to pursue that sixth season.