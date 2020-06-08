The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 8, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Alabama approves updated plans (and big price increase) for Bryant-Denny Stadium renovation

THE SYNOPSIS: That renovation is expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2020 season. The project, though, has been hit with a coronavirus outbreak. Still, it’s expected the job will be completed on time.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Western Kentucky court case involving Big Red mascot and “the Barney of Italy” continues

THE SYNOPSIS: Offseason headlines, y’all. Again.

2017

THE HEADLINE: In wake of Bob Stoops’ retirement, thought of not being part of a team scares Nick Saban

THE SYNOPSIS: The full quote? “I’ve been a part of a team since I was 9. The thought of not being scares me.” The 68-year-old Saban — he’ll be 69 Oct. 31 — shows no signs of slowing down. At all.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Bob Diaco continues pushing UConn’s one-sided rivalry with UCF

THE SYNOPSIS: “You.. you.. you remember the Civil ConFLiCT Trophy? That was awesome!” Diaco, as played by the late, great Chris Farley.

2013

THE HEADLINE: More Nevin Shapiro allegations reportedly coming forward

THE SYNOPSIS: Remember good ol’ Nevin Shapiro and Miami? What a wild South Florida-style hootenanny that was. With strippers and prostitutes instead of folk dancers, of course.