A Nebraska loss is a win for the FIU football roster. Unofficially, of course.

Henry Gray on Twitter in late May announced that he will be entering the transfer database. That marked the defensive back’s first step in leaving Nebraska. In the tweet, Gray cited an “unanticipated family situation” is the impetus for the potential move.

On the same social media service this weekend, Gray announced that he has committed to the FIU football team. The Conference USA school, it should be noted, has not confirmed Gray’s addition to the squad.

Gray was a four-star member of the Nebraska football Class of 2020. The Miami native was rated as the No. 27 safety in the country. He was also the No. 43 recruit regardless of position in the state of Florida. Something else? He was the second-highest-rated signee for the Cornhuskers.

Given the fact that he cited family issues in his departing tweet, it appears likely Gray will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility with the Panthers.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign. Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.