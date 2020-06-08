Football Matters
Getty Images

National Football Foundation to change name of ‘Football Matters’ initiative

By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
2 Comments

The term “Football Matters” has suddenly become a hot-button topic in our ever-changing world.

Earlier Saturday, a photo was making the rounds across Twitter that showed Dabo Swinney wearing a “Football Matters” t-shirt.  The coach was criticized — and supported by one of his star players — for the timing of the attire, with some seeing it as a not-so-subtle shot at the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Now, for the back story.

Football Matters” is an initiative undertaken by the National Football Foundation in which parents and coaches “can get information and resources about participating in the game of football.” The NFF further states that the movement “was created to promote sportsmanship, academic achievement, and character-building aspects of the game.”

Sunday evening, however, the NFF announced that the name of the initiative will undergo a change.

“The National Football Foundation fully supports the peaceful protests and their mission to end racism, social injustice, and social inequality,” a statement from the foundation began. “When Football Matters was founded in 2014, it was not the intention to imply that football is more important than a black life or any life.

“Therefore, we will change the name of the campaign.  This work is underway and we will have a new name for the 2020-21 season and beyond.”

Second Tennessee player this year transfers to a Div. 1 school in Kentucky

Tennessee football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A couple of erstwhile Tennessee football players have taken a shining to the Bluegrass State.

In January, Western Kentucky confirmed the addition of former Vols linebacker Will Ignont.  On Instagram five months later, Jacquez Jones confirmed that he too is headed to a program in Kentucky. FCS Eastern Kentucky, as it turns out.

Jones had left the Tennessee football program this past September.

“When it comes to making decisions I don’t like coming to social media,” the wide receiver wrote, “but it’s only right to inform people who care about me and want me to succeed at the Next Level.”

Jones, a three-star 2017 signee, didn’t play at all as a true freshman because of a torn ACL and then didn’t see the field the following season.  He played in two games this past season and didn’t catch a pass.  He did, though, record one carry for nine yards.

Because he is moving down to the FCS level, Jones will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  The Florida native will have another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Iowa announces one positive test for coronavirus, 236 negative

Iowa football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT
1 Comment

As if Iowa football didn’t have enough on its plate.

The past couple of days, Iowa has been forced to very publicly deal with “racial disparities” within its football program.  Former players have accused the staff of creating a hostile environment for its black football players.  Specifically, that longtime strength coach Chris Doyle has made racist comments in front of players.  Doyle has vehemently denied the accusations.

Monday, Iowa confirmed that one individual connected to the football program has tested positive for COVID-19.  The school also stated there were 236 negative tests. It’s not been revealed whether the positive test came from a player, coach, staffer or other individuals.

According to the school, a protocol was enacted after the positive test was received, including contact tracing procedures.  The mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The program began testing individuals May 29.  The Hawkeyes resumed voluntary on-campus workouts earlier Monday.

“Our medical staff has established our procedures and is leading our procedures in addressing positive test results,” said athletic director Gary Barta in a statement. “The safety of all student-athletes and staff is critical. We have anticipated and planned for positive test results.”

Rice kicker Zach Hoban announces plans to transfer to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

It has been a love-hate relationship between the Virginia Tech football team and the transfer portal this offseason.

In January, five Hokies, including three wide receivers, entered the NCAA transfer database.  The past couple of months, however, Tech has landed a pair of Power Five transfers, including one from Florida who will use his seventh season of eligibility in Blacksburg.

Last week, the ACC school was at it again as Rice’s Zach Hoban committed to the Virginia Tech football team.  The placekicker made his announcement on Twitter.

“First off, I’d like to thank the entire community at Rice, especially the coaches, for all the opportunities you gave me during my time on campus,” Hoban wrote. “I’d also like to thank my teammates that I had the pleasure of playing with there.  Lastly, I’d like to thank all my friends and family who have helped me navigate this tough transfer process.

“This was an extremely tough decision.  But, after careful consideration, I have made the right one.  My dream has always been to play power 5 football at the highest level, on the biggest stage and compete for championships.  With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be transferring to Virginia Tech.”

According to 247Sports.com, Hoban opted for Virginia Tech over Minnesota, Rutgers and UCLA.  Because he is coming to the Hokies as, at least initially, a walk-on, Hoban will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

As a true freshman, Hoban served as the kickoff specialist for the Owls for most of the 2019 season.  He did, though, miss the first three games because of injury.

Nebraska’s leading receiver, JD Spielman, enters transfer portal

Nebraska football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The receiving corps for Nebraska football has been hit with several blows this offseason.  This one, though, is particularly damaging.

In early March, JD Spielman took a leave of absence from the Nebraska football team and returned home to Minnesota.  There had been no update on his status with the football team in the three months since.

Monday, there was an update as multiple media outlets are reporting that Spielman is in the NCAA transfer database.  A Nebraska football official subsequently confirmed the wide receiver’s move to the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

The team’s leading receiver a year ago, Spielman ranks third in Nebraska football history with 170 receptions and 2,546 receiving yards.  His eight 100-yard receiving games place second and his 15 touchdowns rank eighth.  He’s also the only Cornhusker ever to put together back-to-back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons.

Spielman is the adopted son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

All told, at least 14 players have left the NU program this offseason.  Of those, three have been receivers.

In April, Jaron Woodyard transferred from Nebraska into the Marshall football program.  In late March, Jaevon McQuitty, who originally opted to medically retire from football, entered the transfer portal.  And now Spielman, of course.