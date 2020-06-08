Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As if Iowa football didn’t have enough on its plate.

The past couple of days, Iowa has been forced to very publicly deal with “racial disparities” within its football program. Former players have accused the staff of creating a hostile environment for its black football players. Specifically, that longtime strength coach Chris Doyle has made racist comments in front of players. Doyle has vehemently denied the accusations.

Monday, Iowa confirmed that one individual connected to the football program has tested positive for COVID-19. The school also stated there were 236 negative tests. It’s not been revealed whether the positive test came from a player, coach, staffer or other individuals.

According to the school, a protocol was enacted after the positive test was received, including contact tracing procedures. The mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The program began testing individuals May 29. The Hawkeyes resumed voluntary on-campus workouts earlier Monday.

“Our medical staff has established our procedures and is leading our procedures in addressing positive test results,” said athletic director Gary Barta in a statement. “The safety of all student-athletes and staff is critical. We have anticipated and planned for positive test results.”