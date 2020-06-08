Mike Locksley has filled the void in his Maryland football coaching staff with a very familiar face.

The Terrapins announced last week that Locksley has hired Henry Baker as his new cornerbacks coach. Baker replaced Cory Robinson, who left in February for a job with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

Baker was a Maryland football player from 1994-97. He was also a recruiting intern at his alma mater in 2001 and a defensive/special teams assistant for the Terps in 2008-09.

“Henry is a former Terp so I know he feels the same way I do about returning his alma mater to a high level,” said the Maryland head football coach in a statement. “He’s the son of a well-respected high school coach from South Jersey and his ties and connections in that area should be invaluable for us. Henry was a well-respected leader as a player and he will add value to our staff as a proven teacher, mentor, and recruiter. The Terps improved with this hire.”

This will actually serve as Baker’s second on-field stint in the Big Ten. In 2017 and then again very briefly in 2019, Baker was the cornerbacks coach at Rutgers. In between RU stints, he served in the same capacity at North Carolina. Baker left RU a second time for a job with the NFL’s New York Giants in February of last year.

Prior to the Power Five jobs, Baker was the cornerbacks coach at FCS Delaware for six seasons (2011-16). He began his coaching career in 2003 at his high school alma mater, Eastside High in Paterson, N.J.