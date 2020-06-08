Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The receiving corps for Nebraska football has been hit with several blows this offseason. This one, though, is particularly damaging.

In early March, JD Spielman took a leave of absence from the Nebraska football team and returned home to Minnesota. There had been no update on his status with the football team in the three months since.

Monday, there was an update as multiple media outlets are reporting that Spielman is in the NCAA transfer database. A Nebraska football official subsequently confirmed the wide receiver’s move to the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

The team’s leading receiver a year ago, Spielman ranks third in Nebraska football history with 170 receptions and 2,546 receiving yards. His eight 100-yard receiving games place second and his 15 touchdowns rank eighth. He’s also the only Cornhusker ever to put together back-to-back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons.

Spielman is the adopted son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

All told, at least 14 players have left the NU program this offseason. Of those, three have been receivers.

In April, Jaron Woodyard transferred from Nebraska into the Marshall football program. In late March, Jaevon McQuitty, who originally opted to medically retire from football, entered the transfer portal. And now Spielman, of course.