Nebraska football
Getty Images

Nebraska’s leading receiver, JD Spielman, enters transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The receiving corps for Nebraska football has been hit with several blows this offseason.  This one, though, is particularly damaging.

In early March, JD Spielman took a leave of absence from the Nebraska football team and returned home to Minnesota.  There had been no update on his status with the football team in the three months since.

Monday, there was an update as multiple media outlets are reporting that Spielman is in the NCAA transfer database.  A Nebraska football official subsequently confirmed the wide receiver’s move to the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

The team’s leading receiver a year ago, Spielman ranks third in Nebraska football history with 170 receptions and 2,546 receiving yards.  His eight 100-yard receiving games place second and his 15 touchdowns rank eighth.  He’s also the only Cornhusker ever to put together back-to-back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons.

Spielman is the adopted son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

All told, at least 14 players have left the NU program this offseason.  Of those, three have been receivers.

In April, Jaron Woodyard transferred from Nebraska into the Marshall football program.  In late March, Jaevon McQuitty, who originally opted to medically retire from football, entered the transfer portal.  And now Spielman, of course.

Rice kicker Zach Hoban announces plans to transfer to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It has been a love-hate relationship between the Virginia Tech football team and the transfer portal this offseason.

In January, five Hokies, including three wide receivers, entered the NCAA transfer database.  The past couple of months, however, Tech has landed a pair of Power Five transfers, including one from Florida who will use his seventh season of eligibility in Blacksburg.

Last week, the ACC school was at it again as Rice’s Zach Hoban committed to the Virginia Tech football team.  The placekicker made his announcement on Twitter.

“First off, I’d like to thank the entire community at Rice, especially the coaches, for all the opportunities you gave me during my time on campus,” Hoban wrote. “I’d also like to thank my teammates that I had the pleasure of playing with there.  Lastly, I’d like to thank all my friends and family who have helped me navigate this tough transfer process.

“This was an extremely tough decision.  But, after careful consideration, I have made the right one.  My dream has always been to play power 5 football at the highest level, on the biggest stage and compete for championships.  With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be transferring to Virginia Tech.”

According to 247Sports.com, Hoban opted for Virginia Tech over Minnesota, Rutgers and UCLA.  Because he is coming to the Hokies as, at least initially, a walk-on, Hoban will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

As a true freshman, Hoban served as the kickoff specialist for the Owls for most of the 2019 season.  He did, though, miss the first three games because of injury.

Nebraska transfer DB and four-star 2020 signee Henry Gray commits to FIU

FIU football
Getty Imaegs
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A Nebraska loss is a win for the FIU football roster.  Unofficially, of course.

Henry Gray on Twitter in late May announced that he will be entering the transfer database.  That marked the defensive back’s first step in leaving Nebraska.  In the tweet, Gray cited an “unanticipated family situation” is the impetus for the potential move.

On the same social media service this weekend, Gray announced that he has committed to the FIU football team.  The Conference USA school, it should be noted, has not confirmed Gray’s addition to the squad.

Gray was a four-star member of the Nebraska football Class of 2020.  The Miami native was rated as the No. 27 safety in the country.  He was also the No. 43 recruit regardless of position in the state of Florida.  Something else? He was the second-highest-rated signee for the Cornhuskers.

Given the fact that he cited family issues in his departing tweet, it appears likely Gray will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility with the Panthers.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign.  Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.

Maryland welcomes back former Terp Henry Baker as CBs coach

Maryland football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mike Locksley has filled the void in his Maryland football coaching staff with a very familiar face.

The Terrapins announced last week that Locksley has hired Henry Baker as his new cornerbacks coach.  Baker replaced Cory Robinson, who left in February for a job with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

Baker was a Maryland football player from 1994-97.  He was also a recruiting intern at his alma mater in 2001 and a defensive/special teams assistant for the Terps in 2008-09.

“Henry is a former Terp so I know he feels the same way I do about returning his alma mater to a high level,” said the Maryland head football coach in a statement. “He’s the son of a well-respected high school coach from South Jersey and his ties and connections in that area should be invaluable for us. Henry was a well-respected leader as a player and he will add value to our staff as a proven teacher, mentor, and recruiter. The Terps improved with this hire.”

This will actually serve as Baker’s second on-field stint in the Big Ten.  In 2017 and then again very briefly in 2019, Baker was the cornerbacks coach at Rutgers.  In between RU stints, he served in the same capacity at North Carolina.  Baker left RU a second time for a job with the NFL’s New York Giants in February of last year.

Prior to the Power Five jobs, Baker was the cornerbacks coach at FCS Delaware for six seasons (2011-16).  He began his coaching career in 2003 at his high school alma mater, Eastside High in Paterson, N.J.

Ex-Alabama LB Eyabi Anoma dismissed by Houston now headed to the FCS, will be at third different program in less than a year

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
4 Comments

A well-traveled former Alabama football is on the move.  Again.

In February of 2019, Eyabi Anoma entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A couple of days later, the player pulled his name from the portal, a signal that he intended to remain a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.  Five months later, however, it was confirmed that Anoma was no longer enrolled in classes at UA.

In August of last year, Anoma transferred from Alabama Crimson Tide football to Houston.  At the time of his transfer destination being confirmed, it was reported that Anoma was first suspended by Alabama and then expelled for a vague “university-level issue.” Then, in February of this year, Anoma was dismissed by UH for violating unspecified team rules.  That, not surprisingly, led to Anoma entering the portal yet again.

On Twitter late last week, the linebacker announced that he will be transferring to FCS Tennessee-Martin.  And also offered up a mean culpa to his two previous programs.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with me,” Anoma wrote. “It has been very draining emotionally, physically and mentally.  However, I would like to apologize to the staff and my teammates at the University of Alabama as well as at the University of Houston for my actions prior to today.  I am learning [every day] that every action has a consequence, and it is my responsibility to decide whether or not my actions will be positive or negative.  As a young man, I can only take things one day at [a] time and continue to transition into the man [God wants] me to be.

“I want to say thank you to my supporters and family for not giving up on me when things started to get difficult.”

The initial reports of Anoma considering a transfer from Alabama early last year came a little over a month after head coach Nick Saban confirmed that, in the midst of preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma, Anoma “had a personal day… to sort some things out.” A tweet around the same time also caused some to think Anoma was considering a transfer, although the player later downplayed such a notion.

A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2018 recruiting class, Anoma, who also considered Maryland and Michigan, was rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 4 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Anoma was Alabama’s top-rated signee in that recruiting cycle.

As a true freshman, Anoma played in 11 games and was credited with nine tackles (two for loss), although his role wasn’t as expansive as some thought it’d be.

Anoma didn’t see the field at all for the Cougars this past season as he was forced to sit out the 2019 campaign to satisfy current NCAA bylaws.