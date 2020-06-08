Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A couple of erstwhile Tennessee football players have taken a shining to the Bluegrass State.

In January, Western Kentucky confirmed the addition of former Vols linebacker Will Ignont. On Instagram five months later, Jacquez Jones confirmed that he too is headed to a program in Kentucky. FCS Eastern Kentucky, as it turns out.

Jones had left the Tennessee football program this past September.

“When it comes to making decisions I don’t like coming to social media,” the wide receiver wrote, “but it’s only right to inform people who care about me and want me to succeed at the Next Level.”

Jones, a three-star 2017 signee, didn’t play at all as a true freshman because of a torn ACL and then didn’t see the field the following season. He played in two games this past season and didn’t catch a pass. He did, though, record one carry for nine yards.

Because he is moving down to the FCS level, Jones will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The Florida native will have another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.