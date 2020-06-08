UTEP football
Getty Images

Former Arizona WR Devaughn Cooper will transfer from UTEP, too

By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A well-traveled UTEP football player is on the move again.  Probably.

According to 247Sports.com, Devaughn Cooper has decided to enter his name into the transfer database.  The wide receiver’s 2019 season with UTEP football ended prematurely because of a shoulder injury.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

This season, Cooper caught 10 passes for 147 yards before being injured.  At the time, he was second on the Miners in both categories.

Cooper actually began his collegiate career at Arizona, catching 21 passes for 395 yards in three seasons with the Wildcats.  In early May of last year, Cooper, who had previously considered leaving the Wildcats before opting to stay, was one of two players dismissed from the Arizona football program for violating unspecified team rules.

Three months later, Cooper transferred to UTEP.

Vanderbilt transfer C.J. Bolar tweets he’s headed to FCS Alcorn State

Vanderbilt football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Another former Vanderbilt football player has found himself a new collegiate home.

C.J. Bolar announced in mid-April that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The wide receiver unofficially completed his move from Vanderbilt football two months later by tweeting his commitment to Alcorn State.

As the move is to an FCS program, Bolar will be eligible to play immediately for the Braves in 2020.  Another season of eligibility will be available to Bolar in 2021 as well.

“I am thankful for the amazing people I met at Vanderbilt University from my teammates, to the coaches, to the lifelong friends I made on campus,” Bolar wrote. “I cannot express how much I am grateful for them.

“I’ve decided to spend the remainder of my collegiate career at Alcorn State University. I’m excited for what the future holds.  I can’t wait to be part of this legendary program.”

Bolar was a three-star member of the Vanderbilt football Class of 2018. The Mississippi native was the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state. Only four players on the offensive side of the ball in the Commodores’ class that year were rated higher than Bolar.

As a true freshman, Bolar caught 34 passes, which was good for third on the team. It was also fourth all-time for a Vanderbilt football freshman. He added 440 yards and two touchdowns on those catches.

Injuries helped limit Bolar to just nine games played this past season. In that action, he totaled 79 yards on 11 receptions.

During his time with the Vanderbilt football program, Bolar started 14 of the 22 games in which he played.

NCAA Oversight Committee crafting six-week practice period ahead of start of season

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The on-ramp to the 2020 college football season is coming into focus.

A significant milestone was reached last month when the NCAA announced it would allow member institutions to commence voluntary on-campus workouts June 1.  June 17, the NCAA Division I Council is expected to vote on a plan that would shape the path college football programs would take to prepare for the upcoming season.

That plan is currently being crafted by the NCAA’s Division I Football Oversight Committee. A draft of that group’s plan is expected to be finalized this Thursday, June 11.  The committee will then submit their plan to Div. I Council for approval.

As it stands now, ESPN.com is reporting, the committee is working on what would be a six-week run-up to the upcoming college football season.  For schools that begin the next campaign Labor Day weekend, the current proposal calls for mandatory workouts to commence July 13, followed by enhanced training July 24.  A standard summer camp would then kick off Aug. 7.  During the mandatory workouts and enhanced training, players will not be permitted to wear either helmets or pads,  They will, though, be permitted to use footballs.

Coaches, who, other than strength staff, can’t oversee the current voluntary workouts, would be permitted to take part throughout the entire six-week practice period being developed.

Of course, the schools scheduled to start the college football season the week before Labor Day — Notre Dame-Navy in Annapolis included — would see the three phases of the plan initiated earlier.  Whether it’s exactly a week earlier remains to be seen, although that would make the most sense.

As we stated earlier, the plan is still being crafted.  Therefore, it isn’t finalized.  In that vein, the first phase, the mandatory workouts, could be shortened.  From ESPN.com:

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, who is chair of the Football Oversight Committee, told ESPN’s Andrea Adelson that there is one area that might change between the proposed calendar and what gets approved on Thursday, and that is shortening the window between the start of required workouts on July 13 and the start of enhanced training on July 24.

“Some people are thinking the summer access is too long,” Lyons said, based on feedback the committee has already received. “There’s a concern by making that part a requirement, it extends it to too long a period and whether that should be adjusted to make it shorter. Instead of starting on the 13th, start on the 20th. I haven’t heard of all the concerns and that’s why it was put out to the conferences, to start getting more input.

Again, final approval from the Council is slated to be announced two weeks from Wednesday.  At that time, we’ll have a greater understanding as to exactly what the prep work for the upcoming college football season will entail.  Provided there is a 2020 college football season, of course.

Virginia Tech’s Tyrell Smith granted sixth season with Hokies

Virginia Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’ been quite the past couple of months for the Virginia Tech football program when it comes to extended eligibility.

Former Florida Gator Justus Reed transferred into the Virginia Tech football team in April.  Because of a handful of injuries, the defensive end will use his seventh (!!!) season of eligibility with the Hokies.

On Twitter Sunday, Tyrell Smith confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.  This will serve as his final season in Blacksburg.  Unless he is on the Justus Plan, of course.

Smith was a three-star member of the Virginia Tech Class of 2015.  The New Jersey native was rated as the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the Garden State.  The lineman actually signed with Tech in 2014 but failed to qualify academically.  He spent that year at a prep school in Massachusetts.

As a true freshman in 2015, Smith took a redshirt.  In 2019, Smith played in the first four games before being sidelined with a patella tendon injury.  Smith was named as a captain prior to the start of this past campaign

In between those two seasons, Smith appeared in 40 straight games from 2016-18.  Most of that action came on special teams.

Wisconsin football players permitted to start voluntary on-campus workouts June 15

Wisconsin football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 8, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thanks to Wisconsin, we have yet another Power Five football program set to return to some semblance of normalcy.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8Ohio State, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten will be doing the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so are ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Nebraska, meanwhile, has targeted June 1.  And Indiana?  June 15.

Wednesday, Wisconsin announced that, like Indiana, select student-athletes, including some Hoosiers football players, will be permitted to start on-campus workouts June 15.  Those workouts, of course, are voluntary.

According to UW, players are returning to school for initial health assessments and COVID-19 testing the week of June 8.  Any individual connected to the Badgers football program who shows symptoms of coronavirus will be forced to self-isolate.

From the school’s release as it relates to protocols for the foreseeable future:

All strength and conditioning activities will take place in the Forward Center weight room inside Camp Randall Stadium and the weight room on the lower level of the McClain Center. No other UW Athletics facilities will be open at this point, including the Kohl Center, LaBahn Arena or the Student-Athlete Performance Center (SAPC). A limited number of staff and student-athletes will be allowed into weight rooms at any given time. Strength and conditioning activities will be altered to mitigate risk as much as possible (each station will have sanitation supplies; strength workouts will be conducted on spaced-out weight racks used only by one individual per session; conditioning sessions will take place outdoors unless inclement weather dictates otherwise).

A detailed plan of health-related processes and procedures will be in place to mitigate the risk of illness for student-athletes and staff. A member of the UW Sports Medicine staff will conduct an educational presentation with each team to ensure they know what to expect when they arrive at Camp Randall Stadium. Prior to arrival, all student-athletes will complete health information forms, schedule a health assessment (physical exam) and each will undergo PCR testing (nasal swab) for the COVID-19 virus. Student-athletes will be tested once initially and then again if/when they report symptoms or are believed to have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Student-athletes will be screened daily before entering UW Athletics facilities. Masks will be worn by student-athletes and staff members at all times other than during conditioning activities.

“We have been working for several weeks on a carefully-constructed plan to begin welcoming our student-athletes and selected staff members back to campus,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “We’re very happy to be able to take this step forward, but very cognizant of the need to take great care that our people remain safe. I want to thank our staff, the medical professionals we have worked with and our campus leadership for their efforts in helping us.”