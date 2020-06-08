Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another former Vanderbilt football player has found himself a new collegiate home.

C.J. Bolar announced in mid-April that he has entered the NCAA transfer database. The wide receiver unofficially completed his move from Vanderbilt football two months later by tweeting his commitment to Alcorn State.

As the move is to an FCS program, Bolar will be eligible to play immediately for the Braves in 2020. Another season of eligibility will be available to Bolar in 2021 as well.

“I am thankful for the amazing people I met at Vanderbilt University from my teammates, to the coaches, to the lifelong friends I made on campus,” Bolar wrote. “I cannot express how much I am grateful for them.

“I’ve decided to spend the remainder of my collegiate career at Alcorn State University. I’m excited for what the future holds. I can’t wait to be part of this legendary program.”

Bolar was a three-star member of the Vanderbilt football Class of 2018. The Mississippi native was the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state. Only four players on the offensive side of the ball in the Commodores’ class that year were rated higher than Bolar.

As a true freshman, Bolar caught 34 passes, which was good for third on the team. It was also fourth all-time for a Vanderbilt football freshman. He added 440 yards and two touchdowns on those catches.

Injuries helped limit Bolar to just nine games played this past season. In that action, he totaled 79 yards on 11 receptions.

During his time with the Vanderbilt football program, Bolar started 14 of the 22 games in which he played.