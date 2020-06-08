It’ been quite the past couple of months for the Virginia Tech football program when it comes to extended eligibility.
Former Florida Gator Justus Reed transferred into the Virginia Tech football team in April. Because of a handful of injuries, the defensive end will use his seventh (!!!) season of eligibility with the Hokies.
On Twitter Sunday, Tyrell Smith confirmed that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. This will serve as his final season in Blacksburg. Unless he is on the Justus Plan, of course.
Smith was a three-star member of the Virginia Tech Class of 2015. The New Jersey native was rated as the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the Garden State. The lineman actually signed with Tech in 2014 but failed to qualify academically. He spent that year at a prep school in Massachusetts.
As a true freshman in 2015, Smith took a redshirt. In 2019, Smith played in the first four games before being sidelined with a patella tendon injury. Smith was named as a captain prior to the start of this past campaign
In between those two seasons, Smith appeared in 40 straight games from 2016-18. Most of that action came on special teams.
Wisconsin football players permitted to start voluntary on-campus workouts June 15
Thanks to Wisconsin, we have yet another Power Five football program set to return to some semblance of normalcy.
Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8. Ohio State, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten will be doing the same on the same date. And, as far as that goes, so are Clemson, Louisville and Pitt. Nebraska, meanwhile, has targeted June 1. And Indiana? June 15.
Wednesday, Wisconsin announced that, like Indiana, select student-athletes, including some Hoosiers football players, will be permitted to start on-campus workouts June 15. Those workouts, of course, are voluntary.
According to UW, players are returning to school for initial health assessments and COVID-19 testing the week of June 8. Any individual connected to the Badgers football program who shows symptoms of coronavirus will be forced to self-isolate.
From the school’s release as it relates to protocols for the foreseeable future:
All strength and conditioning activities will take place in the Forward Center weight room inside Camp Randall Stadium and the weight room on the lower level of the McClain Center. No other UW Athletics facilities will be open at this point, including the Kohl Center, LaBahn Arena or the Student-Athlete Performance Center (SAPC). A limited number of staff and student-athletes will be allowed into weight rooms at any given time. Strength and conditioning activities will be altered to mitigate risk as much as possible (each station will have sanitation supplies; strength workouts will be conducted on spaced-out weight racks used only by one individual per session; conditioning sessions will take place outdoors unless inclement weather dictates otherwise).
A detailed plan of health-related processes and procedures will be in place to mitigate the risk of illness for student-athletes and staff. A member of the UW Sports Medicine staff will conduct an educational presentation with each team to ensure they know what to expect when they arrive at Camp Randall Stadium. Prior to arrival, all student-athletes will complete health information forms, schedule a health assessment (physical exam) and each will undergo PCR testing (nasal swab) for the COVID-19 virus. Student-athletes will be tested once initially and then again if/when they report symptoms or are believed to have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Student-athletes will be screened daily before entering UW Athletics facilities. Masks will be worn by student-athletes and staff members at all times other than during conditioning activities.
“We have been working for several weeks on a carefully-constructed plan to begin welcoming our student-athletes and selected staff members back to campus,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “We’re very happy to be able to take this step forward, but very cognizant of the need to take great care that our people remain safe. I want to thank our staff, the medical professionals we have worked with and our campus leadership for their efforts in helping us.”
Dabo Swinney publicly addresses controversies involving his Clemson program for first time
Dabo Swinney is attempting to flip the script of what’s been a less-than-positive past few days for his Clemson football program.
As college coaches across the country were speaking out in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder, Swinney, one of the most powerful head coaches in the nation, was criticized for staying silent as long as he did. Early last week, longtime Tigers assistant coach Danny Pearman apologized for repeating “a racial slur I overheard when trying to stop the word from being used on the practice field” three years ago. Ex-Clemson offensive tackle Shaquille Anthony subsequently stated that he was disappointed Swinney didn’t address the controversy involving his assistant. Then, there was the “Football Matters” t-shirt imbroglio.
Through it all, Swinney had stayed silent since. Until now.
Monday evening, Clemson posted a 14-minute video of Dabo Swinney addressing the various issues that have slammed into program. In that video, Swinney addressed the N-word controversy involving Pearman. According to the head coach, there are two words he absolutely won’t tolerate: the N-word and g ddamn.
“I would fire a coach immediately if he called a player the N-word,” Swinney stated. It should be noted that the assistant wasn’t accused of calling a player the racial epithet; rather, he repeated. Which Pearman admitted. Swinney also acknowledged that Pearman repeated it, and that he shouldn’t have.
Swinney also addressed the wardrobe flap. The coach was photographed recently wearing a shirt with the National Football Foundation slogan “Football Matters” emblazoned on it. Some thought it was a subtle shot at the Black Lives Matter movement. Swinney stated that’s not even remotely the case.
“Any insinuation that I was trying to mock the Black Lives movement, the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s just an attack on my character. Just an attack on my character. And really sad,” Dabo Swinney stated.
Clemson also posted some of Swinney’s words to go along with the video:
ON SUPPORTING POSITIVE CHANGE: “This is a historic time in our world and in our country, and as a coach and as a team, we will do our part to create positive change against racism of any kind, social injustice and police brutality.
I always have believed that actions are a lot louder than words, and I love our team for the actions that they have already taken with a great town hall meeting and lots of communication in our position meetings. We had a wonderful senior meeting last week with just great discussion and it was just awesome to see and hear our young men speak, and just wonderful brotherly love. We’ve got a team meeting coming up and many other things, so I’m proud of the actions that our guys have already taken.
We’re just a football program and I’m just a football coach, but Clemson has been a leader on and off the field for the past decade, and we will continue to be a leader and a light for many. We are a unified football team and we will work to unify others by how we serve, by how we play the game and by how we do our jobs as a staff.
We have always had great leadership within our program and, man, this team is no different. It has been incredible to see this brilliant group of young people lead right now, and [I’m] so proud of them. This group of leaders on this team, they are ready to lead the way to being a part of the solution for this country.
I stand with my players and I will help them any way I can to unify people and help create positive change.”
ON THE PATH FORWARD: “We will continue to communicate and continue to get better. We have much more work to do, but we have taken a lot of action over the past decade to help create change for our players and our community, and we will continue to do that.
This is a historic time – a historic time — and the time for change is now in so many areas that have affected our black players and their families for many, many years. And again, we’re just a football program, but we will do our part to create great change in this world. God bless you.”
Second Tennessee player this year transfers to a Div. 1 school in Kentucky
A couple of erstwhile Tennessee football players have taken a shining to the Bluegrass State.
In January, Western Kentucky confirmed the addition of former Vols linebacker Will Ignont. On Instagram five months later, Jacquez Jones confirmed that he too is headed to a program in Kentucky. FCS Eastern Kentucky, as it turns out.
Jones, a three-star 2017 signee, didn’t play at all as a true freshman because of a torn ACL and then didn’t see the field the following season. He played in two games this past season and didn’t catch a pass. He did, though, record one carry for nine yards.
Because he is moving down to the FCS level, Jones will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The Florida native will have another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.
Iowa announces one positive test for coronavirus, 236 negative
As if Iowa football didn’t have enough on its plate.
The past couple of days, Iowa has been forced to very publicly deal with “racial disparities” within its football program. Former players have accused the staff of creating a hostile environment for its black football players. Specifically, that longtime strength coach Chris Doyle has made racist comments in front of players. Doyle has vehemently denied the accusations.
Monday, Iowa confirmed that one individual connected to the football program has tested positive for COVID-19. The school also stated there were 236 negative tests. It’s not been revealed whether the positive test came from a player, coach, staffer or other individuals.
According to the school, a protocol was enacted after the positive test was received, including contact tracing procedures. The mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.
The program began testing individuals May 29. The Hawkeyes resumed voluntary on-campus workouts earlier Monday.
“Our medical staff has established our procedures and is leading our procedures in addressing positive test results,” said athletic director Gary Barta in a statement. “The safety of all student-athletes and staff is critical. We have anticipated and planned for positive test results.”