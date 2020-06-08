It has been a love-hate relationship between the Virginia Tech football team and the transfer portal this offseason.

In January, five Hokies, including three wide receivers, entered the NCAA transfer database. The past couple of months, however, Tech has landed a pair of Power Five transfers, including one from Florida who will use his seventh season of eligibility in Blacksburg.

Last week, the ACC school was at it again as Rice’s Zach Hoban committed to the Virginia Tech football team. The placekicker made his announcement on Twitter.

“First off, I’d like to thank the entire community at Rice, especially the coaches, for all the opportunities you gave me during my time on campus,” Hoban wrote. “I’d also like to thank my teammates that I had the pleasure of playing with there. Lastly, I’d like to thank all my friends and family who have helped me navigate this tough transfer process.

“This was an extremely tough decision. But, after careful consideration, I have made the right one. My dream has always been to play power 5 football at the highest level, on the biggest stage and compete for championships. With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be transferring to Virginia Tech.”

According to 247Sports.com, Hoban opted for Virginia Tech over Minnesota, Rutgers and UCLA. Because he is coming to the Hokies as, at least initially, a walk-on, Hoban will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

As a true freshman, Hoban served as the kickoff specialist for the Owls for most of the 2019 season. He did, though, miss the first three games because of injury.