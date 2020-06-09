Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One Florida State football signee’s time in Tallahassee didn’t last long. At all. It might, though, start up again.

Manny Rogers signed with FSU as part of its 2020 recruiting class. However, it’s now being reported that the defensive lineman failed to qualify academically at the ACC school. As a result, he’s expected to head to a junior college. Specifically, Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

That said, Rivals.com is reporting that the goal is for the lineman to return to the Florida State football program in the future. Presumably, after one year of getting his academic house in order at the JUCO level.

Rogers was a four-star member of the Florida State football recruiting class this past cycle. The Florida native was the No. 38 defensive tackle in the country. In fact, he was also the only prospect at that position signed by the Seminoles.

It had been expected that Rogers would’ve played an immediate on-field role for FSU.

The good news for the FSU football team is its returning talent. The most noteworthy is Marvin Wilson, a first-team All-ACC performer who made headlines off the field last week. Additionally, Fabien Lovett officially transferred in from Mississippi State.

While not a graduate transfer, Lovett is expected to seek a waiver that will allow the tackle to play immediately in 2020.