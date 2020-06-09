Florida State football
Four-star 2020 Florida State signee Manny Rogers failed to qualify academically, headed to Kansas JUCO

By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
One Florida State football signee’s time in Tallahassee didn’t last long.  At all.  It might, though, start up again.

Manny Rogers signed with FSU as part of its 2020 recruiting class. However, it’s now being reported that the defensive lineman failed to qualify academically at the ACC school.  As a result, he’s expected to head to a junior college.  Specifically, Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

That said, Rivals.com is reporting that the goal is for the lineman to return to the Florida State football program in the future.  Presumably, after one year of getting his academic house in order at the JUCO level.

Rogers was a four-star member of the Florida State football recruiting class this past cycle.  The Florida native was the No. 38 defensive tackle in the country.  In fact, he was also the only prospect at that position signed by the Seminoles.

It had been expected that Rogers would’ve played an immediate on-field role for FSU.

The good news for the FSU football team is its returning talent.  The most noteworthy is Marvin Wilson, a first-team All-ACC performer who made headlines off the field last week.  Additionally, Fabien Lovett officially transferred in from Mississippi State.

While not a graduate transfer, Lovett is expected to seek a waiver that will allow the tackle to play immediately in 2020.

LB son of beleaguered Iowa strength coach set to leave Hawkeyes through transfer portal

Iowa football
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT
Another day, another headline for the reeling Iowa football program.

Saturday, Iowa announced that longtime strength coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave.  The move came after former players flooded social media with allegations that Doyle directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program.” Doyle, for his part, vehemently denied the allegations.

The Iowa football staffer’s son, Dillon Doyle, is also a linebacker for the Hawkeyes.  Monday evening, the younger took the first step in becoming a former Hawkeye linebacker by announcing on Twitter he’s entering the NCAA transfer database.

“I’d like to take this time to thank Iowa Football for my time in the program,” Doyle wrote. “Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my dream to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great pride in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons. The relationships I’ve formed through this program will last forever and I’m so incredibly grateful for each of the people I’ve met during my time here. I’d like to thank my teammates and others in the community for the overwhelming amount of support I’ve received the last few days.”

“With that being said, I’m announcing that I”ll be moving to the next step of my career and entering the transfer portal. I am excited to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a championship.”

Doyle was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018.  The Iowa City native was the No. 4 recruit regardless of position in the Hawkeye State.

As a true freshman, Doyle appeared in four games.  That allowed him to use a redshirt for that first season.  This past season, Doyle started three of the 13 games in which he played.  He was credited with 23 tackles and a forced fumble.

Oregon transfer RB Darrian Felix granted immediate eligibility at USF

USF football
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT
As it turns out, USF won’t have to wait on of the gifts presented to them by the football transfer portal gods this offseason.

Oregon running back Darrian Felix opted to enter the NCAA transfer database following the Pac-12 championship game last year. Felix announced in mid-December that he would be transferring to USF football.  It was thought, though, that the back would have to sit out the 2020 season as a non-graduate transfer.

Monday, however, Felix utilized Twitter to announce that he is eligible to play for the Bulls this season.  No reason was given for an immediate-eligibility waiver being granted by the NCAA.

A three-star member of the Ducks’ 2017 recruiting class, Felix ran for 426 yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries during his three years in Eugene.  This past season, the redshirt sophomore totaled 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his 34 carries.

Felix one of five Power Five transfers Jeff Scott has added since he was hired Dec. 9.  The others?

In addition to those, well, additions, USF also brought in Northern Illinois tight end Mitchell Brinkman and Alcorn State quarterback Noah Johnson.

Brinkman was a 10-game starter for the Huskies in 2019.  He was second in receiving yards with 445, second in receiving touchdowns with three and third in receptions with 34.

Johnson was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.  His quarterbacks coach at the FCS school?  Pat White, the former West Virginia great who is now USF’s running backs coach.  As is the case with all the others, Johnson will be eligible to play for the Bulls in 2020.

Virginia long-snapper Enzo Anthony is headed to rival Viriginia Tech

Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
We officially have a defection in the Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry.  And a long-snapper to boot!

Back in April, we noted that Virginia’s Enzo Anthony had opted to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Anthony was just the second long-snapper portal entry noted by CFT, with Alabama’s Scott Meyer back in February of 2019 being the first.

Two months after taking the first step in leaving the Cavaliers, Anthony has flipped to the Hokies side of the Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry.  Anthony made the announcement on Twitter.

“First off I would like to thank everyone at UVA for this past season.  Especially my teammates who I am fortunate enough to call my friends,” the specialist wrote. “I want to send a huge thanks out to Coach Fuente, Coach Shibest, & Coach Burnham.

“With that being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to Virginia Tech!”

Enzo was a true freshman this past season.  He served as the Virginia long-snapper on punts in 13 of the Cavaliers’ 14 games.  The only game in which he didn’t see the field?  From his official bio:

[D]id not play in the William & Mary game because UVA did not punt in a game for the first time since 1989 (vs. Duke)

Enzo will have to sit out the 2020 season.  Barring receiving a waiver, of course.  That would then leave the Florida native with three years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.

Former Alabama five-star signee's time at Colorado might not be over after all

Colorado football
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
Press pause on an erstwhile Colorado football player’s ouster from the Buffaloes.

Antonio Alfano was suspended by the Colorado football team in early March for unspecified violations of team rules.  In late May, it was confirmed by a Colorado football official that Alfano is no longer a member of the Buffaloes.  In fact, the defensive lineman is no longer even enrolled at the Pac-12 school.

However, the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting that there is an opportunity for Alfano to return.  From the report:

Head coach Karl Dorrell told BuffZone, however, that Alfano remains indefinitely suspended and there is a path for him to return to active status if he chooses to take it. Dorrell declined to specify the steps Alfano needs to take in order to return.

According to a source close to Alfano, he received a medical withdrawal from school for the spring semester.

On his personal Twitter account in early November, Alfano announced that he officially decided to move on from Alabama to Colorado.  Alfano’s decision came shortly after taking a visit to the CU campus, and nearly a month after officially entering the NCAA transfer database.

These latest developments are the latest in what’s been a series of headlines for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2019.  And not necessarily positive headlines.  To say the least.

Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for Alabama’s Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State.  Not long after, Nick Saban added a bit of mystery to Alfano’s status when he stated that the highly-touted defensive lineman has “kind of disappeared a little bit” before launching into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.

On Twitter in mid-September of 2019, Alfano’s parents stated that, in large part because of an ailing grandmother, their son “has not attended classes or practices” for an unspecified period of time.  Against their wishes, the parents also confirmed that Alfano was entering the transfer database, although at the time it wasn’t yet official.

Saban offered up an update a couple of days after the family’s social-media statement in which the head coach, very bluntly, stated that the defensive lineman had basically quit the team as he hadn’t shown up for football-related activities, classes or counseling for unspecified issues.  The player wasn’t responding to attempts by the team to contact him, either, Saban added.

During summer camp last year, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team.  Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.

A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.

One final note: Alfano went to three different high schools in four years.  Which means, in less than six years, he’s been part of five different football programs.