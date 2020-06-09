LB son of beleaguered Iowa strength coach set to leave Hawkeyes through transfer portal

Another day, another headline for the reeling Iowa football program.

Saturday, Iowa announced that longtime strength coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave. The move came after former players flooded social media with allegations that Doyle directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program.” Doyle, for his part, vehemently denied the allegations.

The Iowa football staffer’s son, Dillon Doyle, is also a linebacker for the Hawkeyes. Monday evening, the younger took the first step in becoming a former Hawkeye linebacker by announcing on Twitter he’s entering the NCAA transfer database.

“I’d like to take this time to thank Iowa Football for my time in the program,” Doyle wrote. “Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my dream to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great pride in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons. The relationships I’ve formed through this program will last forever and I’m so incredibly grateful for each of the people I’ve met during my time here. I’d like to thank my teammates and others in the community for the overwhelming amount of support I’ve received the last few days.”

“With that being said, I’m announcing that I”ll be moving to the next step of my career and entering the transfer portal. I am excited to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a championship.”

Doyle was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Iowa City native was the No. 4 recruit regardless of position in the Hawkeye State.

As a true freshman, Doyle appeared in four games. That allowed him to use a redshirt for that first season. This past season, Doyle started three of the 13 games in which he played. He was credited with 23 tackles and a forced fumble.