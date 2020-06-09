Linebacker son of beleaguered Iowa strength coach set to leave Hawkeyes through transfer portal

Another day, another headline for the reeling Iowa football program.
Saturday, Iowa announced that longtime strength coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave. The move came after former players flooded social media with allegations that Doyle directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program.” Doyle, for his part, vehemently denied the allegations.
The Iowa football staffer’s son, Dillon Doyle, is also a linebacker for the Hawkeyes. Monday evening, the younger took the first step in becoming a former Hawkeye linebacker by announcing on Twitter he’s entering the NCAA transfer database.
“I’d like to take this time to thank Iowa Football for my time in the program,” Doyle wrote. “Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my dream to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great pride in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons. The relationships I’ve formed through this program will last forever and I’m so incredibly grateful for each of the people I’ve met during my time here. I’d like to thank my teammates and others in the community for the overwhelming amount of support I’ve received the last few days.”
“With that being said, I’m announcing that I”ll be moving to the next step of my career and entering the transfer portal. I am excited to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a championship.”
Doyle was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Iowa City native was the No. 4 recruit regardless of position in the Hawkeye State.
As a true freshman, Doyle appeared in four games. That allowed him to use a redshirt for that first season. This past season, Doyle started three of the 13 games in which he played. He was credited with 23 tackles and a forced fumble.
CJ Holmes‘ up-and-down collegiate career will continue somewhere other than Penn State football.
According to 247Sports.com, Holmes has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. That would be the first step in the defensive back leaving the Penn State football team.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Holmes was originally a four-star 2017 signee at Notre Dame. He ran for 32 yards in the regular season as a true freshman… then the off-field issue hit.
Holmes was arrested for shoplifting in December of 2017 and was subsequently suspended from Notre Dame’s bowl game. That suspension ultimately gave way to the dismissal from the football program nearly a month later. In July of 2018, he transferred into the Penn State football program as a walk-on.
After sitting out the 2018 campaign — and switching from running back to safety — Holmes appeared in eight games this past season.
It’s unclear of Holmes will be leaving the Nittany Lions as a graduate. If so, he’ll have two years of eligibility he can begin using immediately. If not, he’d have to sit out 2020 at an FBS school. That would leave him a year to use in 2021.
Holmes could also go the FCS route and be immediately eligible as well.
Cal football is officially the latest to benefit from a Power Five-to-Power Five transfer.
Bradrick Shaw announced in January that he had been granted a sixth season of eligibility. Instead of using that added year at Wisconsin, however, the running back opted to enter the NCAA transfer database. Four months later, Shaw revealed on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Cal football program.
Tuesday, Cal confirmed Shaw’s addition to the football roster. Per the program, the back has already signed a financial aid agreement with the university.
Shaw has enrolled at Cal in the professional master’s of public health program. He has already earned a pair of degrees from UW. Those degrees? Bachelor’s in life sciences communications. Master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis.
“We are looking to bring in student-athletes who can help us win football games and championships while also being good fits academically and socially at Cal,” head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “Bradrick has been part of two very successful football programs at the collegiate and high school levels, and we are confident those experiences along with his strong work ethic and character that I personally witnessed at Wisconsin will make him a tremendous asset to our program.”
Shaw came to the Wisconsin Badgers football team as a three-star 2015 signee. He was rated as the No. 16 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama. The back took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed the entire 2018 season because of a knee injury. All of that helped lead to the sixth season.
In 2016, Shaw was third on the Badgers in rushing with 457 yards and tied for second in rushing touchdowns with five. The following season, his 365 yards and four scores were both second behind Jonathan Taylor‘s 1,977 and 13 as a true freshman.
Coming off the knee injury, Shaw ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 2019. All told, Shaw carried the ball 202 times for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns during his time with the Badgers.
Count the SEC as the next coronavirus-related Power Five football shoe to drop.
In late April, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person. A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well. Then, May 4, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same. The next day, it was ditto for Conference USA.
May 6, the Big 12 became the first Power Five to go virtual for Media Days. The Pac-12 quickly followed suit. May 22, the Big Ten did the inevitable as well.
In a release Wednesday, the SEC announced it has canceled its in-person Football Media Days. The annual gathering, the biggest one of any conference, had been scheduled for July 13-16 in Atlanta. Part of the proceedings would’ve been held at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Instead, the conference will hold its first-ever virtual version of media days.
“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”
The SEC’s decision leaves the ACC as the only Power Five conference to not officially cancel its in-person event. Yet.
The ACC’s media days is scheduled for July 22-23 in Charlotte. Expected an announcement, one way or the other, in the next week or so.
While ESPN made it sound like breaking news overnight, the expected has happened and a banished former USC football player has welcomed back into the fold.
In June of 2010, the NCAA, citing lack of institutional control and failure to monitor, levied historic sanctions on the USC football program as a result of Reggie Bush — and his family — accepting impermissible benefits from “unscrupulous agents.” As part of the punitive measures, USC was forced to permanently dissociate itself from Bush. Back in October of 2011, USC’s interim athletic director, though, acknowledged that the disassociation is no longer permanent. Rather, the NCAA had previously reduced all permanent disassociation to 10-year bans.
The disassociation was levied June 10, 2010. Today is June 10, 2020. Exactly 10 years after the disassociated was put in place. In that vein, the university announced Wednesday that it has officially reassociated with Bush.
“I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years,” Bush said in a statement. “I’m excited to come home!”
The fact that USC immediately opted to welcome the former football player back shouldn’t come as a surprise.
” USC has long said that we would love to have Reggie back around campus, but the NCAA has mandated the school permanently disassociate from Reggie,” USC sports information director Tim Tessalone told the Los Angeles Times in September of last year, after Bush’s Coliseum appearance in his role as a TV analyst. “If we did so, it would lead to further NCAA penalties. We have tried several times to appeal the permanent disassociation with no luck. … We’re going to keep trying, but this isn’t a USC decision.”