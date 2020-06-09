Mississippi State football
Getty Images

Alabama WR Tyrell Shavers announces transfer to Mississippi State, becomes second former Crimson Tide player to transfer to Bulldogs this offseason

By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 9:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tyrell Shavers may have left Alabama, but, thanks to Mississippi State football, he won’t be leaving the SEC West.

June 2, it was confirmed that Shavers had entered the NCAA transfer database.  Less than a week later, the wide receiver took to Twitter to confirm a commitment to Mississippi State football.

As a graduate transfer, Shavers will be eligible to play for Mississippi State football in 2020.  As an added bonus, the receiver will have another season of eligibility to use next season with the Bulldogs as well.

Shavers was a four-star member of the Alabama football Class of 2017.  The Lewisville, Tex., product was the No. 11 recruit regardless of position in the Lone Star State.  The 6-6, 205-pound Lewis was the No. 12 receiver in the country.

As a true freshman, Shavers took a redshirt.  The next two seasons, Shavers played in 28 games.  Most of that action, though, came on special teams.  In all of those appearances, he caught one pass for 20 yards and ran once for 14 more yards.

In the 2019 win over Texas A&M, though, Shavers returned a blocked punt two yards for a touchdown.

Shavers is the fourth Power Five transfer added by first-year head coach Mike Leach.  And the second from the Crimson Tide.

In mid-January, UA transfer offensive lineman Scott Lashley landed at MSU.  The other two Power Five additions are quarterback K.J. Costello (Stanford) and kicker Brandon Ruiz (Arizona State).

LSU, Oklahoma finalists for highest-rated QB in the Class of 2021

LSU Oklahoma
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LSU demolished Oklahoma on the playing field earlier this year.  Now, the Sooners are hoping to return the favor on the recruiting trail.

Caleb Williams is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class.  In fact, on the 247Sports.com composite, the Washington D.C. product is the No. 1 signal-caller in the next cycle.

Monday, Williams confirmed that he has whittled his recruiting to-do list down to just three schools.  Obviously, based on the lede and the headline, two of those are LSU and Oklahoma.  The third?  Maryland, which is easily the closest geographically to Williams’ hometown.

As it stands now, Williams will make his announcement on the Fourth of July.  A specific time has not yet been set for the highly-anticipated news.

Rivals.com explains that, for the moment, OU is in the driver’s seat.  The recruiting website laid out how each school stands a little less than four weeks out from the commitment:

The favorite is Oklahoma due to the relationship Williams has built with Lincoln Riley and his track record of developing quarterbacks. LSU was in the best position earlier this year but they lost their momentum when Joe Brady left for the NFL. The new offensive coaches have worked hard to build those relationships again but it’s been very difficult without having any in-person contact with him. Maryland has always been involved with Williams and they will continue to recruit him regardless of whether he commits to Maryland on July 4th weekend or not. He has too many strong relationships at Maryland to ever count the Terps completely out of the race.

Suffice to say, Williams is a five-star 2021 recruit.  He’s also the No. 4 player regardless of position on 247Sports.com‘s composite.

Former Iowa WR Derrell Johnson-Koulianos claims Kirk Ferentz orchestrated raid that led to drug charges in December of 2010

Iowa football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If there’s a program that’s had a worse past few days than Clemson, it’s Iowa football.

Iowa has been forced to very publicly deal with allegations of “racial disparities” within its football program.  Former players have accused the staff of creating a hostile environment for its black football players.  Specifically, that longtime strength coach Chris Doyle has made racist comments in front of players.  Doyle has vehemently denied the accusations.

“I’m very, very sorry for any hardships that any of them have endured,” Kirk Ferentz said Sunday. “If they didn’t feel safe to speak freely, that’s certainly something I feel very regretful about.

“Their anger and frustrations have been noted. And we intend to move something forward to improve things.”

Most of the accusations by former players had directed at Doyle.  Overnight, it was the head coach who took shots from Derrell Johnson-Koulianos.  Significant shots.

Johnson-Koulianos was a star wide receiver for Iowa football from 2006-10.  In fact, when he left, Johnson-Koulianos was the school’s all-time leader in receptions and second in receiving yards.  In December of 2010, however, Johnson-Koulianos was arrested on multiple drug charges and ultimately dismissed, missing the Hawkeyes’ bowl game.  Shortly thereafter, the player stated in an interview that, while he hadn’t spoken to Ferentz since being given the boot, he “would tell coach, first and foremost, I’m deeply sorry for what I did to the university in December, the negative attention.”

A decade later, however, Johnson-Koulianos is directly blaming Ferentz for his arrest on drug charges.  From a statement the former player sent to HawkeyeNation.com.  And the bold emphasis is ours:

Interestingly enough, KF’s hate for me was so deep and, in retrospect, there were so many red flags. On November 20, 2010, the Senior Day against OSU, during the Pre-game ceremony, when the seniors and parents walked onto the field to walk onto the sideline to shake hands with KF, KF conveniently avoided contact with my parents while shaking all of the other parents’ hands (Feel free to check the footage). Then, after losing to Ohio State in Kinnick Stadium at the senior dinner postgame, my father, being the better man, approached Kirk Ferentz to thank him for the opportunities that Iowa Football had provided for his son. The response he gave to my parents was “Do me a favor. Tell Derrell I have one more thing in my pocket for him; I want him to worry.” He wanted me to worry and be afraid and that it was coming soon but would not elaborate further. My parents, and even my now 21- and 17-year old brothers who were eleven and seven at the time, recall this haunting exchange vividly to this day. On December 7th, 2010 the authorities raided my home, and I have no doubts, based on that conversation with my family, that it was orchestrated by KF. I was immediately kicked off the team and expelled from the university: no due process, no counseling, no treatment programs, and no second chances.

That was just the most explosive accusation made by Johnson-Koulianos.  There were more levied against Ferentz, including the coach blackballing the player with NFL personnel.  Again, you can read the entire lengthy statement HERE.

As of this posting, Iowa has not responded to a request from  CFT for comment on the allegations.

This isn’t the first time Johnson-Koulianos has been at odds with his former program and coach.  In December of 2013, Johnson-Koulianos announced that he had been afforded the opportunity to write a tell-all book on his time in the Iowa football program. “There’s so much sh t that hasn’t been revealed about what goes on and I experienced,” the former Hawkeye tweeted at the time. “This book gonna open some eyes.”

That book, as far as we can tell, was never published.

Johnson-Koulianos was recently named wide receivers coach at Bloomsburg (PA) College.  Prior to that gig, Johnson-Koulianos was an assistant coach at a Pennsylvania high school.  He’s also spent time at Valley Forge Military Academy as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach as well as the running backs coach at King College.

Miami transfer Michael Irvin II commits to FAU

FAU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The son of a Miami legend may have left The U, but he’s not leaving the Sunshine State.

Miami kicked off what would be a truncated spring practice in early March and Michael Irvin II had been conspicuously absent from every session.  Those absences led to whispers that the tight end could be making a move away from the Miami football program.  Shortly thereafter, reports began to surface that the son of former Hurricanes receiving great Michael Irvin had decided to transfer.  March 5, the younger Irvin confirmed he was leaving the ‘Canes.

Three months later, Irvin took to Twitter to announce he has committed to FAU football.

After committing to Miami in July of 2015, the younger Irvin signed with the Hurricanes as a three-star member of their 2016 recruiting class.  During his time with The U, Irvin played in 31 games.  He started six of those contests, including three last year.

A knee injury cost him the entire 2018 season, leading him to take a redshirt for that year.

Irvin will finish his career at the ACC school with 11 catches for 111 yards.  Two of those receptions and 33 of the yards came during the 2019 campaign.

Irvin is leaving the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer.  That would allow him to play for FAU football immediately in 2020.

FAU is coming off a 2019 football campaign in which the Owls tied a school record with 11 wins.  Included in that was a first-ever win in the Conference USA championship game.  And the program’s fourth straight win in a bowl game, a streak that stretches back to 2007.

Almost immediately after the win in the Boca Raton BowlLane Kiffin left to take over as the head coach at Ole Miss.  Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Bob Stoops stating ‘It’s not my intention to coach again. We’ll see what comes.’

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 9, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Aaron Hernandez teammate Tony Joiner becomes second member of 2007 Florida team charged with murder
THE SYNOPSIS: Joiner was accused of murdering his girlfriend three years before. The victim, Heyzel Obando, was a 26-year-old mother of two girls.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Latest Heisman odds have Stanford’s Bryce Love, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor out front
THE SYNOPSIS: Love was at 5/1, Taylor at 7/1.  The latter finished ninth in the voting, the former wasn’t even in the Top 10. In fairness to Love, his 2018 campaign was an injury-plagued one. As for that year’s Heisman winner?  Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray‘s odds were 20/1.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Bob Stoops: ‘It’s not my intention to coach again. We’ll see what comes’
THE SYNOPSIS: Stoops did return to coaching — in the now-defunct XFL. He was also rumored to be interested in the Florida State job.  Obviously, nothing came out of that situation.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Florida names Ben Hill Griffin Stadium field after Steve Spurrier
THE SYNOPSIS: Certainly, The OBC was well-deserving such an honor in The Swamp.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Mississippi State assistant coach’s house the scene of heroin (and live chicken) bust
THE SYNOPSIS: Offseason headlines, y’all!  It should be noted that the then-assistant, Deshea Townsend, merely owned the house as a rental property.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Parole Tide: Harvey Updyke to be released from jail Monday
THE SYNOPSIS: I was damn-proud of that headline.  And rightly so.  Don’t @ me.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Pryor’s attorney hints at legal action, makes NCAA-slavery connection
THE SYNOPSIS: You think that one caused a bit of a dustup in the comments?  And on Twitter?