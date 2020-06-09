Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it turns out, USF won’t have to wait on of the gifts presented to them by the football transfer portal gods this offseason.

Oregon running back Darrian Felix opted to enter the NCAA transfer database following the Pac-12 championship game last year. Felix announced in mid-December that he would be transferring to USF football. It was thought, though, that the back would have to sit out the 2020 season as a non-graduate transfer.

Monday, however, Felix utilized Twitter to announce that he is eligible to play for the Bulls this season. No reason was given for an immediate-eligibility waiver being granted by the NCAA.

A three-star member of the Ducks’ 2017 recruiting class, Felix ran for 426 yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries during his three years in Eugene. This past season, the redshirt sophomore totaled 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his 34 carries.

Felix one of five Power Five transfers Jeff Scott has added since he was hired Dec. 9. The others?

In addition to those, well, additions, USF also brought in Northern Illinois tight end Mitchell Brinkman and Alcorn State quarterback Noah Johnson.

Brinkman was a 10-game starter for the Huskies in 2019. He was second in receiving yards with 445, second in receiving touchdowns with three and third in receptions with 34.

Johnson was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. His quarterbacks coach at the FCS school? Pat White, the former West Virginia great who is now USF’s running backs coach. As is the case with all the others, Johnson will be eligible to play for the Bulls in 2020.