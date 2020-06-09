Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Utah State is the latest Group of Five program to benefit from a Power Five football transfer.

C.J. Pollard announced way back in January of this year that he intended to transfer from USC. The safety did indeed due that as it’s being reported that Pollard is now a member of the Utah State football team.

In fact, 247Sports.com is reporting that Pollard is already on the Logan campus of USU.

“They believe that I can make an impact right away to a young football team,” Pollard told the website.

Pollard comes into the Utah State football program as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility. Probably.

Pollard was a four-star 2016 signee for the Trojans. The California product was the No. 11 safety on the 247Sports.com composite. He as also the No. 38 recruit regardless of position in the Golden State.

As a true freshman, Pollard took a redshirt. The defensive back played in a combined 27 games the past three seasons. A dozen of those appearances came this past campaign.

In his time with the Trojans, Pollard was credited with 31 tackles, 3½ tackles for loss, one pass defensed and a half of a sack.

The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Gary Andersen. Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12. In his final season in Logan, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells. That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job. And led Andersen back to USU.