Utah State is the latest Group of Five program to benefit from a Power Five football transfer.
C.J. Pollard announced way back in January of this year that he intended to transfer from USC. The safety did indeed due that as it’s being reported that Pollard is now a member of the Utah State football team.
In fact, 247Sports.com is reporting that Pollard is already on the Logan campus of USU.
“They believe that I can make an impact right away to a young football team,” Pollard told the website.
Pollard comes into the Utah State football program as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility. Probably.
Pollard was a four-star 2016 signee for the Trojans. The California product was the No. 11 safety on the 247Sports.com composite. He as also the No. 38 recruit regardless of position in the Golden State.
As a true freshman, Pollard took a redshirt. The defensive back played in a combined 27 games the past three seasons. A dozen of those appearances came this past campaign.
In his time with the Trojans, Pollard was credited with 31 tackles, 3½ tackles for loss, one pass defensed and a half of a sack.
The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Gary Andersen. Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12. In his final season in Logan, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells. That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job. And led Andersen back to USU.
Another day, another headline for the reeling Iowa football program.
Saturday, Iowa announced that longtime strength coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave. The move came after former players flooded social media with allegations that Doyle directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program.” Doyle, for his part, vehemently denied the allegations.
The Iowa football staffer’s son, Dillon Doyle, is also a linebacker for the Hawkeyes. Monday evening, the younger took the first step in becoming a former Hawkeye linebacker by announcing on Twitter he’s entering the NCAA transfer database.
“I’d like to take this time to thank Iowa Football for my time in the program,” Doyle wrote. “Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my dream to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great pride in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons. The relationships I’ve formed through this program will last forever and I’m so incredibly grateful for each of the people I’ve met during my time here. I’d like to thank my teammates and others in the community for the overwhelming amount of support I’ve received the last few days.”
“With that being said, I’m announcing that I”ll be moving to the next step of my career and entering the transfer portal. I am excited to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a championship.”
Doyle was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Iowa City native was the No. 4 recruit regardless of position in the Hawkeye State.
As a true freshman, Doyle appeared in four games. That allowed him to use a redshirt for that first season. This past season, Doyle started three of the 13 games in which he played. He was credited with 23 tackles and a forced fumble.
As it turns out, USF won’t have to wait on of the gifts presented to them by the football transfer portal gods this offseason.
Oregon running back Darrian Felix opted to enter the NCAA transfer database following the Pac-12 championship game last year. Felix announced in mid-December that he would be transferring to USF football. It was thought, though, that the back would have to sit out the 2020 season as a non-graduate transfer.
Monday, however, Felix utilized Twitter to announce that he is eligible to play for the Bulls this season. No reason was given for an immediate-eligibility waiver being granted by the NCAA.
A three-star member of the Ducks’ 2017 recruiting class, Felix ran for 426 yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries during his three years in Eugene. This past season, the redshirt sophomore totaled 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his 34 carries.
Felix one of five Power Five transfers Jeff Scott has added since he was hired Dec. 9. The others?
In addition to those, well, additions, USF also brought in Northern Illinois tight end Mitchell Brinkman and Alcorn State quarterback Noah Johnson.
Brinkman was a 10-game starter for the Huskies in 2019. He was second in receiving yards with 445, second in receiving touchdowns with three and third in receptions with 34.
Johnson was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. His quarterbacks coach at the FCS school? Pat White, the former West Virginia great who is now USF’s running backs coach. As is the case with all the others, Johnson will be eligible to play for the Bulls in 2020.
One Florida State football signee’s time in Tallahassee didn’t last long. At all. It might, though, start up again.
Manny Rogers signed with FSU as part of its 2020 recruiting class. However, it’s now being reported that the defensive lineman failed to qualify academically at the ACC school. As a result, he’s expected to head to a junior college. Specifically, Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
That said, Rivals.com is reporting that the goal is for the lineman to return to the Florida State football program in the future. Presumably, after one year of getting his academic house in order at the JUCO level.
Rogers was a four-star member of the Florida State football recruiting class this past cycle. The Florida native was the No. 38 defensive tackle in the country. In fact, he was also the only prospect at that position signed by the Seminoles.
It had been expected that Rogers would’ve played an immediate on-field role for FSU.
The good news for the FSU football team is its returning talent. The most noteworthy is Marvin Wilson, a first-team All-ACC performer who made headlines off the field last week. Additionally, Fabien Lovett officially transferred in from Mississippi State.
While not a graduate transfer, Lovett is expected to seek a waiver that will allow the tackle to play immediately in 2020.
We officially have a defection in the Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry. And a long-snapper to boot!
Back in April, we noted that Virginia’s Enzo Anthony had opted to enter the NCAA transfer database. Anthony was just the second long-snapper portal entry noted by CFT, with Alabama’s Scott Meyer back in February of 2019 being the first.
Two months after taking the first step in leaving the Cavaliers, Anthony has flipped to the Hokies side of the Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry. Anthony made the announcement on Twitter.
“First off I would like to thank everyone at UVA for this past season. Especially my teammates who I am fortunate enough to call my friends,” the specialist wrote. “I want to send a huge thanks out to Coach Fuente, Coach Shibest, & Coach Burnham.
“With that being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to Virginia Tech!”
Enzo was a true freshman this past season. He served as the Virginia long-snapper on punts in 13 of the Cavaliers’ 14 games. The only game in which he didn’t see the field? From his official bio:
[D]id not play in the William & Mary game because UVA did not punt in a game for the first time since 1989 (vs. Duke)
Enzo will have to sit out the 2020 season. Barring receiving a waiver, of course. That would then leave the Florida native with three years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.