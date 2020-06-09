Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry
Virginia long-snapper Enzo Anthony is headed to rival Viriginia Tech

By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
We officially have a defection in the Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry.  And a long-snapper to boot!

Back in April, we noted that Virginia’s Enzo Anthony had opted to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Anthony was just the second long-snapper portal entry noted by CFT, with Alabama’s Scott Meyer back in February of 2019 being the first.

Two months after taking the first step in leaving the Cavaliers, Anthony has flipped to the Hokies side of the Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry.  Anthony made the announcement on Twitter.

“First off I would like to thank everyone at UVA for this past season.  Especially my teammates who I am fortunate enough to call my friends,” the specialist wrote. “I want to send a huge thanks out to Coach Fuente, Coach Shibest, & Coach Burnham.

“With that being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to Virginia Tech!”

Enzo was a true freshman this past season.  He served as the Virginia long-snapper on punts in 13 of the Cavaliers’ 14 games.  The only game in which he didn’t see the field?  From his official bio:

[D]id not play in the William & Mary game because UVA did not punt in a game for the first time since 1989 (vs. Duke)

Enzo will have to sit out the 2020 season.  Barring receiving a waiver, of course.  That would then leave the Florida native with three years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.

Former Alabama five-star signee’s time at Colorado might not be over after all

Colorado football
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
Press pause on an erstwhile Colorado football player’s ouster from the Buffaloes.

Antonio Alfano was suspended by the Colorado football team in early March for unspecified violations of team rules.  In late May, it was confirmed by a Colorado football official that Alfano is no longer a member of the Buffaloes.  In fact, the defensive lineman is no longer even enrolled at the Pac-12 school.

However, the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting that there is an opportunity for Alfano to return.  From the report:

Head coach Karl Dorrell told BuffZone, however, that Alfano remains indefinitely suspended and there is a path for him to return to active status if he chooses to take it. Dorrell declined to specify the steps Alfano needs to take in order to return.

According to a source close to Alfano, he received a medical withdrawal from school for the spring semester.

On his personal Twitter account in early November, Alfano announced that he officially decided to move on from Alabama to Colorado.  Alfano’s decision came shortly after taking a visit to the CU campus, and nearly a month after officially entering the NCAA transfer database.

These latest developments are the latest in what’s been a series of headlines for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2019.  And not necessarily positive headlines.  To say the least.

Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for Alabama’s Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State.  Not long after, Nick Saban added a bit of mystery to Alfano’s status when he stated that the highly-touted defensive lineman has “kind of disappeared a little bit” before launching into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.

On Twitter in mid-September of 2019, Alfano’s parents stated that, in large part because of an ailing grandmother, their son “has not attended classes or practices” for an unspecified period of time.  Against their wishes, the parents also confirmed that Alfano was entering the transfer database, although at the time it wasn’t yet official.

Saban offered up an update a couple of days after the family’s social-media statement in which the head coach, very bluntly, stated that the defensive lineman had basically quit the team as he hadn’t shown up for football-related activities, classes or counseling for unspecified issues.  The player wasn’t responding to attempts by the team to contact him, either, Saban added.

During summer camp last year, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team.  Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.

A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.

One final note: Alfano went to three different high schools in four years.  Which means, in less than six years, he’s been part of five different football programs.

LSU, Oklahoma finalists for highest-rated QB in the Class of 2021

LSU Oklahoma
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
LSU demolished Oklahoma on the playing field earlier this year.  Now, the Sooners are hoping to return the favor on the recruiting trail.

Caleb Williams is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class.  In fact, on the 247Sports.com composite, the Washington D.C. product is the No. 1 signal-caller in the next cycle.

Monday, Williams confirmed that he has whittled his recruiting to-do list down to just three schools.  Obviously, based on the lede and the headline, two of those are LSU and Oklahoma.  The third?  Maryland, which is easily the closest geographically to Williams’ hometown.

As it stands now, Williams will make his announcement on the Fourth of July.  A specific time has not yet been set for the highly-anticipated news.

Rivals.com explains that, for the moment, OU is in the driver’s seat.  The recruiting website laid out how each school stands a little less than four weeks out from the commitment:

The favorite is Oklahoma due to the relationship Williams has built with Lincoln Riley and his track record of developing quarterbacks. LSU was in the best position earlier this year but they lost their momentum when Joe Brady left for the NFL. The new offensive coaches have worked hard to build those relationships again but it’s been very difficult without having any in-person contact with him. Maryland has always been involved with Williams and they will continue to recruit him regardless of whether he commits to Maryland on July 4th weekend or not. He has too many strong relationships at Maryland to ever count the Terps completely out of the race.

Suffice to say, Williams is a five-star 2021 recruit.  He’s also the No. 4 player regardless of position on 247Sports.com‘s composite.

Former Iowa WR Derrell Johnson-Koulianos claims Kirk Ferentz orchestrated raid that led to drug charges in December of 2010

Iowa football
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
If there’s a program that’s had a worse past few days than Clemson, it’s Iowa football.

Iowa has been forced to very publicly deal with allegations of “racial disparities” within its football program.  Former players have accused the staff of creating a hostile environment for its black football players.  Specifically, that longtime strength coach Chris Doyle has made racist comments in front of players.  Doyle has vehemently denied the accusations.

“I’m very, very sorry for any hardships that any of them have endured,” Kirk Ferentz said Sunday. “If they didn’t feel safe to speak freely, that’s certainly something I feel very regretful about.

“Their anger and frustrations have been noted. And we intend to move something forward to improve things.”

Most of the accusations by former players had directed at Doyle.  Overnight, it was the head coach who took shots from Derrell Johnson-Koulianos.  Significant shots.

Johnson-Koulianos was a star wide receiver for Iowa football from 2006-10.  In fact, when he left, Johnson-Koulianos was the school’s all-time leader in receptions and second in receiving yards.  In December of 2010, however, Johnson-Koulianos was arrested on multiple drug charges and ultimately dismissed, missing the Hawkeyes’ bowl game.  Shortly thereafter, the player stated in an interview that, while he hadn’t spoken to Ferentz since being given the boot, he “would tell coach, first and foremost, I’m deeply sorry for what I did to the university in December, the negative attention.”

A decade later, however, Johnson-Koulianos is directly blaming Ferentz for his arrest on drug charges.  From a statement the former player sent to HawkeyeNation.com.  And the bold emphasis is ours:

Interestingly enough, KF’s hate for me was so deep and, in retrospect, there were so many red flags. On November 20, 2010, the Senior Day against OSU, during the Pre-game ceremony, when the seniors and parents walked onto the field to walk onto the sideline to shake hands with KF, KF conveniently avoided contact with my parents while shaking all of the other parents’ hands (Feel free to check the footage). Then, after losing to Ohio State in Kinnick Stadium at the senior dinner postgame, my father, being the better man, approached Kirk Ferentz to thank him for the opportunities that Iowa Football had provided for his son. The response he gave to my parents was “Do me a favor. Tell Derrell I have one more thing in my pocket for him; I want him to worry.” He wanted me to worry and be afraid and that it was coming soon but would not elaborate further. My parents, and even my now 21- and 17-year old brothers who were eleven and seven at the time, recall this haunting exchange vividly to this day. On December 7th, 2010 the authorities raided my home, and I have no doubts, based on that conversation with my family, that it was orchestrated by KF. I was immediately kicked off the team and expelled from the university: no due process, no counseling, no treatment programs, and no second chances.

That was just the most explosive accusation made by Johnson-Koulianos.  There were more levied against Ferentz, including the coach blackballing the player with NFL personnel.  Again, you can read the entire lengthy statement HERE.

As of this posting, Iowa has not responded to a request from  CFT for comment on the allegations.

This isn’t the first time Johnson-Koulianos has been at odds with his former program and coach.  In December of 2013, Johnson-Koulianos announced that he had been afforded the opportunity to write a tell-all book on his time in the Iowa football program. “There’s so much sh t that hasn’t been revealed about what goes on and I experienced,” the former Hawkeye tweeted at the time. “This book gonna open some eyes.”

That book, as far as we can tell, was never published.

Johnson-Koulianos was recently named wide receivers coach at Bloomsburg (PA) College.  Prior to that gig, Johnson-Koulianos was an assistant coach at a Pennsylvania high school.  He’s also spent time at Valley Forge Military Academy as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach as well as the running backs coach at King College.

Miami transfer Michael Irvin II commits to FAU

FAU football
By John TaylorJun 9, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
The son of a Miami legend may have left The U, but he’s not leaving the Sunshine State.

Miami kicked off what would be a truncated spring practice in early March and Michael Irvin II had been conspicuously absent from every session.  Those absences led to whispers that the tight end could be making a move away from the Miami football program.  Shortly thereafter, reports began to surface that the son of former Hurricanes receiving great Michael Irvin had decided to transfer.  March 5, the younger Irvin confirmed he was leaving the ‘Canes.

Three months later, Irvin took to Twitter to announce he has committed to FAU football.

After committing to Miami in July of 2015, the younger Irvin signed with the Hurricanes as a three-star member of their 2016 recruiting class.  During his time with The U, Irvin played in 31 games.  He started six of those contests, including three last year.

A knee injury cost him the entire 2018 season, leading him to take a redshirt for that year.

Irvin will finish his career at the ACC school with 11 catches for 111 yards.  Two of those receptions and 33 of the yards came during the 2019 campaign.

Irvin is leaving the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer.  That would allow him to play for FAU football immediately in 2020.

FAU is coming off a 2019 football campaign in which the Owls tied a school record with 11 wins.  Included in that was a first-ever win in the Conference USA championship game.  And the program’s fourth straight win in a bowl game, a streak that stretches back to 2007.

Almost immediately after the win in the Boca Raton BowlLane Kiffin left to take over as the head coach at Ole Miss.  Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.