Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This apparently becoming a mini-thing for the Alabama football program. At least, as it pertains to the Crimson Tide receiving corps.

Earlier this month, Tyrell Shavers entered the NCAA transfer database. Less than a week later, the four-star 2017 signee announced his commitment to SEC West “rival” Mississippi State.

On Twitter Tuesday, Chadarius Townsend confirmed that he too is leaving Tuscaloosa. It has been confirmed by an Alabama football official that the wide receiver is in the transfer portal.

“Thank you to the University of Alabama for giving me a chance to become a better version of myself,” Townsend wrote. “Gonna miss my boys. Hopefully we all meet again.”

Grind will never stop💯 pic.twitter.com/zARWlbYCsE — chadarius townsend (@chadariustowns2) June 9, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Townsend is leaving the Alabama football team as a graduate transfer. That will allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. Additionally, he’ll have another year to use in 2021 as well.

Like Shavers, Townsend was a four-star signee for the Crimson Tide in 2017. The Tanner, Ala., native was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State.

During his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Townsend has spent time as a running back, wide receiver and defensive back. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Townsend played in 19 games the past two years. Six of those appearances came in 2019.

For his career, Townsend totaled 22 yards on eight carries.