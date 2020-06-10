Cal football is officially the latest to benefit from a Power Five-to-Power Five transfer.

Bradrick Shaw announced in January that he had been granted a sixth season of eligibility. Instead of using that added year at Wisconsin, however, the running back opted to enter the NCAA transfer database. Four months later, Shaw revealed on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Cal football program.

Tuesday, Cal confirmed Shaw’s addition to the football roster. Per the program, the back has already signed a financial aid agreement with the university.

Shaw has enrolled at Cal in the professional master’s of public health program. He has already earned a pair of degrees from UW. Those degrees? Bachelor’s in life sciences communications. Master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis.

“We are looking to bring in student-athletes who can help us win football games and championships while also being good fits academically and socially at Cal,” head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “Bradrick has been part of two very successful football programs at the collegiate and high school levels, and we are confident those experiences along with his strong work ethic and character that I personally witnessed at Wisconsin will make him a tremendous asset to our program.”

Shaw came to the Wisconsin Badgers football team as a three-star 2015 signee. He was rated as the No. 16 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama. The back took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed the entire 2018 season because of a knee injury. All of that helped lead to the sixth season.

In 2016, Shaw was third on the Badgers in rushing with 457 yards and tied for second in rushing touchdowns with five. The following season, his 365 yards and four scores were both second behind Jonathan Taylor‘s 1,977 and 13 as a true freshman.

Coming off the knee injury, Shaw ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 2019. All told, Shaw carried the ball 202 times for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns during his time with the Badgers.