The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 10, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Terry Bowden joining Clemson staff as intern

THE SYNOPSIS: Bowden was the former head coach at Auburn and Akron. He’s also the brother of ex-Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden. Who was replaced by Dabo Swinney. Who brought Terry Bowden to the Tigers as a staffer. The coaching profession is just one big Circle of Life.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Auto dealer deletes photo of Clemson WR Tee Higgins with fancy car

THE SYNOPSIS: Swinney referred to this non-story as “fish bait.” Which is kind of an appropriate malapropism, actually.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Another day, another disturbing situation surfaces at Baylor

THE SYNOPSIS: The Summer of ’16 was failed with myriad such headline involving the Bears. Fortunately, Matt Rhule road in on his white horse and helped clean up the mess. And changed the football culture.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Jim Tressel to enter Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame

THE SYNOPSIS: Certainly the Sweatervest deserved induction for what he did on the field. Whether what happened off the field should factor in? Discuss that amongst yourselves.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Red River Rivalry staying put in Cotton Bowl through 2025

THE SYNOPSIS: Red River SHOOTOUT. Nobody will ever convince me to call it anything else.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Police: Auburn OL wounded, two ex-players killed in shooting

THE SYNOPSIS: These are the headlines you never want to see. Ever. the injured was offensive lineman Eric Mack. The former Tigers killed were Ed Christian and Ladarious Phillips.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Bill Stewart done as West Virginia head coach

THE SYNOPSIS: And replaced by Dana Holgorsen. The same day.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Hammer time: NCAA strips USC of 30 scholarships

THE SYNOPSIS: The initial sanctions also included a two-year postseason ban and four years probation. Ex-Trojans head coach Pete Carroll blasted the sanctions brought on by Reggie Bush and those around him.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Pac-10 officially announces addition of Colorado

THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, this confirmation was upstaged by the headline above.