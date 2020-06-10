Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One Indiana football player has cleared a major off-field hurdle.

In late February, Peyton Hendershot was arrested on multiple charges in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident. The tight end was facing one count each of residential entry, domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion. The residential entry charge was a felony; the other three were misdemeanors. That felony charge was shortly thereafter reduced to misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

The Indiana football program subsequently announced that Hendershot had been indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

Tuesday, Hendershot pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass. The other three misdemeanors were dropped. Hendershot’s punishment? From the Indianapolis Star:

… Hendershot was sentenced to one year probation for the trespass offense, which is a Class A misdemeanor. He is also required to receive a mental health evaluation and participate in a batterers treatment program. Hendershot’s sentence also includes one year in jail, but that sentence is suspended, with two days credit for time already served following his February arrest. He is also responsible for $185 in court costs.

Hendershot was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for Indiana Hoosiers football. An injury his true freshman season allowed the Indiana native to take a redshirt. In 2018, Hendershot started 10 games, catching 15 passes for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

This past season, Hendershot set a school record for tight ends by catching 52 passes for 622 yards. After starting all 13 games, Hendershot was named third-team All-Big Ten.

It should be noted that, while Hendershot was indefinitely suspended initially, that suspension was modified a couple of months ago.