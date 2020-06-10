Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The North Carolina football family is coming together to help the family of one of their own.

Tommy Davis died last Thursday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Details surrounding the accident are not known. The Goldsboro, North Carolina, native was 37 years old.

From 2002-05, Davis was a standout defensive lineman for the Tar Heels.

Thanks to a North Carolina football alumni association, a GoFundMe page has been set up to honor Davis. Any money raised — it’s in excess of $20,000 as of this posting — will go to Davis’ wife and daughter.

From the fundraiser page:

Tommy Davis Memorial Fund This fundraiser is in honor of Tommy Davis, who tragically lost his life at age 37. On behalf of the Tar Heel Football Family, 100% of the proceeds will support Tommy’s surviving wife and daughter, Lauren and Bella. We want to honor him and show his family the impact he had on our lives by easing the burden this difficult time has brought. The fundraiser was started on behalf of Tar Heel Football alumni. The group has received approval to start the GoFundMe from the Love-Davis family.

His first two seasons in Chapel Hill, Davis was a part-time starter. In his last two seasons, Davis started every game for the ACC school. Davis combined for 18 tackles for loss and 11½ sacks his junior and senior seasons.

The 6-2, 257 Davis went undrafted in 2016. Over the next three years, he spent time on practice squads with New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and Washington.

In 2011, he returned to North Carolina as a graduate assistant. He spent the 2012 season in that capacity as well. In 2013, Davis served as the defensive line coach at Saint Joseph’s, a Div. II program in Indiana.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our Tar Heel brothers, Tommy Davis,’ UNC said in a statement. “The Carolina Football Family extends its deepest condolences to Tommy’s family and friends.