Fundraiser set up for wife and daughter of former North Carolina standout Tommy Davis, who died in a motorcycle accident last week

By John TaylorJun 10, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
The North Carolina football family is coming together to help the family of one of their own.

Tommy Davis died last Thursday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.  Details surrounding the accident are not known.  The Goldsboro, North Carolina, native was 37 years old.

From 2002-05, Davis was a standout defensive lineman for the Tar Heels.

Thanks to a North Carolina football alumni association, a GoFundMe page has been set up to honor Davis.  Any money raised — it’s in excess of $20,000 as of this posting — will go to Davis’ wife and daughter.

From the fundraiser page:

Tommy Davis Memorial Fund This fundraiser is in honor of Tommy Davis, who tragically lost his life at age 37. On behalf of the Tar Heel Football Family, 100% of the proceeds will support Tommy’s surviving wife and daughter, Lauren and Bella. We want to honor him and show his family the impact he had on our lives by easing the burden this difficult time has brought. The fundraiser was started on behalf of Tar Heel Football alumni. The group has received approval to start the GoFundMe from the Love-Davis family.

His first two seasons in Chapel Hill, Davis was a part-time starter.  In his last two seasons, Davis started every game for the ACC school.  Davis combined for 18 tackles for loss and 11½ sacks his junior and senior seasons.

The 6-2, 257 Davis went undrafted in 2016.  Over the next three years, he spent time on practice squads with New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and Washington.

In 2011, he returned to North Carolina as a graduate assistant.  He spent the 2012 season in that capacity as well.  In 2013, Davis served as the defensive line coach at Saint Joseph’s, a Div. II program in Indiana.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our Tar Heel brothers, Tommy Davis,’ UNC said in a statement. “The Carolina Football Family extends its deepest condolences to Tommy’s family and friends.

Syracuse CB Allen Stritzinger headed to the transfer protal

By John TaylorJun 10, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
The defensive side of the ball for Syracuse continues to take shots from the football transfer portal.

Twice in the last two weeks of May, the Orange lost a pair of linebackers to the NCAA transfer database.  One of them, Juan Wallace, has already committed to Kent State.

On his personal Twitter account Sunday, defensive back Allen Stritzinger signaled something may be afoot involving him. “This about to be crazy but I know God got me.” Coincidentally or not, the Syracuse football player is now officially listed in the transfer portal.

247Sports.com was the first to report the move.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Stritzinger was a three-star member of the Syracuse football Class of 2017.  He was rated as the No. 19 recruit regardless of position in the state of Michigan.  Between the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Stritzinger switched from running back to the defensive secondary.

The past three seasons, Stritzinger played in 29 games.  11 of those appearances came a year ago.  In that action, the safety has been credited with 27 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception.

Stritzinger will be leaving Syracuse football as a graduate transfer.  This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Initially facing felony in domestic violence incident, Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot pleads guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespass

By John TaylorJun 10, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
One Indiana football player has cleared a major off-field hurdle.

In late February, Peyton Hendershot was arrested on multiple charges in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident.  The tight end was facing one count each of residential entry, domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.  The residential entry charge was a felony; the other three were misdemeanors.  That felony charge was shortly thereafter reduced to misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

The Indiana football program subsequently announced that Hendershot had been indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

Tuesday, Hendershot pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass.  The other three misdemeanors were dropped.  Hendershot’s punishment?  From the Indianapolis Star:

… Hendershot was sentenced to one year probation for the trespass offense, which is a Class A misdemeanor. He is also required to receive a mental health evaluation and participate in a batterers treatment program.

Hendershot’s sentence also includes one year in jail, but that sentence is suspended, with two days credit for time already served following his February arrest. He is also responsible for $185 in court costs.

Hendershot was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for Indiana Hoosiers football.  An injury his true freshman season allowed the Indiana native to take a redshirt.  In 2018, Hendershot started 10 games, catching 15 passes for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

This past season, Hendershot set a school record for tight ends by catching 52 passes for 622 yards.  After starting all 13 games, Hendershot was named third-team All-Big Ten.

It should be noted that, while Hendershot was indefinitely suspended initially, that suspension was modified a couple of months ago.

Former Notre Dame player CJ Holmes leaving Penn State, too

By John TaylorJun 10, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
CJ Holmes‘ up-and-down collegiate career will continue somewhere other than Penn State football.

According to 247Sports.com, Holmes has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  That would be the first step in the defensive back leaving the Penn State football team.

Holmes was originally a four-star 2017 signee at Notre Dame.  He ran for 32 yards in the regular season as a true freshman… then the off-field issue hit.

Holmes was arrested for shoplifting in December of 2017 and was subsequently suspended from Notre Dame’s bowl game.  That suspension ultimately gave way to the dismissal from the football program nearly a month later.  In July of 2018, he transferred into the Penn State football program as a walk-on.

After sitting out the 2018 campaign — and switching from running back to safety — Holmes appeared in eight games this past season.

It’s unclear of Holmes will be leaving the Nittany Lions as a graduate.  If so, he’ll have two years of eligibility he can begin using immediately.  If not, he’d have to sit out 2020 at an FBS school.  That would leave him a year to use in 2021.

Holmes could also go the FCS route and be immediately eligible as well.

Cal confirms addition of Wisconsin transfer RB Bradrick Shaw

By John TaylorJun 10, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Cal football is officially the latest to benefit from a Power Five-to-Power Five transfer.

Bradrick Shaw announced in January that he had been granted a sixth season of eligibility.  Instead of using that added year at Wisconsin, however, the running back opted to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Four months later, Shaw revealed on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Cal football program.

Tuesday, Cal confirmed Shaw’s addition to the football roster.  Per the program, the back has already signed a financial aid agreement with the university.

Shaw has enrolled at Cal in the professional master’s of public health program.  He has already earned a pair of degrees from UW.  Those degrees?  Bachelor’s in life sciences communications.  Master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis.

“We are looking to bring in student-athletes who can help us win football games and championships while also being good fits academically and socially at Cal,” head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “Bradrick has been part of two very successful football programs at the collegiate and high school levels, and we are confident those experiences along with his strong work ethic and character that I personally witnessed at Wisconsin will make him a tremendous asset to our program.”

Shaw came to the Wisconsin Badgers football team as a three-star 2015 signee.  He was rated as the No. 16 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama.  The back took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed the entire 2018 season because of a knee injury.  All of that helped lead to the sixth season.

In 2016, Shaw was third on the Badgers in rushing with 457 yards and tied for second in rushing touchdowns with five.  The following season, his 365 yards and four scores were both second behind Jonathan Taylor‘s 1,977 and 13 as a true freshman.

Coming off the knee injury, Shaw ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 2019.  All told, Shaw carried the ball 202 times for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns during his time with the Badgers.