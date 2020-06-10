Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CJ Holmes‘ up-and-down collegiate career will continue somewhere other than Penn State football.

According to 247Sports.com, Holmes has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. That would be the first step in the defensive back leaving the Penn State football team.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Holmes was originally a four-star 2017 signee at Notre Dame. He ran for 32 yards in the regular season as a true freshman… then the off-field issue hit.

Holmes was arrested for shoplifting in December of 2017 and was subsequently suspended from Notre Dame’s bowl game. That suspension ultimately gave way to the dismissal from the football program nearly a month later. In July of 2018, he transferred into the Penn State football program as a walk-on.

After sitting out the 2018 campaign — and switching from running back to safety — Holmes appeared in eight games this past season.

It’s unclear of Holmes will be leaving the Nittany Lions as a graduate. If so, he’ll have two years of eligibility he can begin using immediately. If not, he’d have to sit out 2020 at an FBS school. That would leave him a year to use in 2021.

Holmes could also go the FCS route and be immediately eligible as well.