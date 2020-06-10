Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The defensive side of the ball for Syracuse continues to take shots from the football transfer portal.

Twice in the last two weeks of May, the Orange lost a pair of linebackers to the NCAA transfer database. One of them, Juan Wallace, has already committed to Kent State.

On his personal Twitter account Sunday, defensive back Allen Stritzinger signaled something may be afoot involving him. “This about to be crazy but I know God got me.” Coincidentally or not, the Syracuse football player is now officially listed in the transfer portal.

247Sports.com was the first to report the move.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Stritzinger was a three-star member of the Syracuse football Class of 2017. He was rated as the No. 19 recruit regardless of position in the state of Michigan. Between the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Stritzinger switched from running back to the defensive secondary.

The past three seasons, Stritzinger played in 29 games. 11 of those appearances came a year ago. In that action, the safety has been credited with 27 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception.

Stritzinger will be leaving Syracuse football as a graduate transfer. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.