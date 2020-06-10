USC football
With disassociation officially over, USC formally welcomes Reggie Bush back home

By John TaylorJun 10, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
While ESPN made it sound like breaking news overnight, the expected has happened and a banished former USC football player has welcomed back into the fold.

In June of 2010, the NCAA, citing lack of institutional control and failure to monitor, levied historic sanctions on the USC football program as a result of Reggie Bush — and his family — accepting impermissible benefits from “unscrupulous agents.” As part of the punitive measures, USC was forced to permanently dissociate itself from Bush.  Back in October of 2011, USC’s interim athletic director, though, acknowledged that the disassociation is no longer permanent.  Rather, the NCAA had previously reduced all permanent disassociation to 10-year bans.

The disassociation was levied June 10, 2010.  Today is June 10, 2020.  Exactly 10 years after the disassociated was put in place.  In that vein, the university announced Wednesday that it has officially reassociated with Bush.

“I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years,” Bush said in a statement. “I’m excited to come home!”

The fact that USC immediately opted to welcome the former football player back shouldn’t come as a surprise.

USC has long said that we would love to have Reggie back around campus, but the NCAA has mandated the school permanently disassociate from Reggie,” USC sports information director Tim Tessalone told the Los Angeles Times in September of last year, after Bush’s Coliseum appearance in his role as a TV analyst. “If we did so, it would lead to further NCAA penalties. We have tried several times to appeal the permanent disassociation with no luck. … We’re going to keep trying, but this isn’t a USC decision.”

Cal confirms addition of Wisconsin transfer RB Bradrick Shaw

Cal football
By John TaylorJun 10, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Cal football is officially the latest to benefit from a Power Five-to-Power Five transfer.

Bradrick Shaw announced in January that he had been granted a sixth season of eligibility.  Instead of using that added year at Wisconsin, however, the running back opted to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Four months later, Shaw revealed on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Cal football program.

Tuesday, Cal confirmed Shaw’s addition to the football roster.  Per the program, the back has already signed a financial aid agreement with the university.

Shaw has enrolled at Cal in the professional master’s of public health program.  He has already earned a pair of degrees from UW.  Those degrees?  Bachelor’s in life sciences communications.  Master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis.

“We are looking to bring in student-athletes who can help us win football games and championships while also being good fits academically and socially at Cal,” head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “Bradrick has been part of two very successful football programs at the collegiate and high school levels, and we are confident those experiences along with his strong work ethic and character that I personally witnessed at Wisconsin will make him a tremendous asset to our program.”

Shaw came to the Wisconsin Badgers football team as a three-star 2015 signee.  He was rated as the No. 16 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama.  The back took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed the entire 2018 season because of a knee injury.  All of that helped lead to the sixth season.

In 2016, Shaw was third on the Badgers in rushing with 457 yards and tied for second in rushing touchdowns with five.  The following season, his 365 yards and four scores were both second behind Jonathan Taylor‘s 1,977 and 13 as a true freshman.

Coming off the knee injury, Shaw ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 2019.  All told, Shaw carried the ball 202 times for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns during his time with the Badgers.

SEC nixes in-person Football Media Days, will go virtual instead

SEC football
By John TaylorJun 10, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Count the SEC as the next coronavirus-related Power Five football shoe to drop.

In late April, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person.  A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.  Then, May 4, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same.  The next day, it was ditto for Conference USA.

May 6, the Big 12 became the first Power Five to go virtual for Media Days.  The Pac-12 quickly followed suit.  May 22, the Big Ten did the inevitable as well.

In a release Wednesday, the SEC announced it has canceled its in-person Football Media Days.  The annual gathering, the biggest one of any conference, had been scheduled for July 13-16 in Atlanta.  Part of the proceedings would’ve been held at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Instead, the conference will hold its first-ever virtual version of media days.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

The SEC’s decision leaves the ACC as the only Power Five conference to not officially cancel its in-person event.  Yet.

The ACC’s media days is scheduled for July 22-23 in Charlotte.  Expected an announcement, one way or the other, in the next week or so.

Second Alabama WR this month enters transfer portal

Alabama football
By John TaylorJun 10, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
This apparently becoming a mini-thing for the Alabama football program.  At least, as it pertains to the Crimson Tide receiving corps.

Earlier this month, Tyrell Shavers entered the NCAA transfer database.  Less than a week later, the four-star 2017 signee announced his commitment to SEC West “rival” Mississippi State.

On Twitter Tuesday, Chadarius Townsend confirmed that he too is leaving Tuscaloosa.  It has been confirmed by an Alabama football official that the wide receiver is in the transfer portal.

“Thank you to the University of Alabama for giving me a chance to become a better version of myself,” Townsend wrote. “Gonna miss my boys.  Hopefully we all meet again.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Townsend is leaving the Alabama football team as a graduate transfer.  That will allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  Additionally, he’ll have another year to use in 2021 as well.

Like Shavers, Townsend was a four-star signee for the Crimson Tide in 2017.  The Tanner, Ala., native was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State.

During his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Townsend has spent time as a running back, wide receiver and defensive back.  After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Townsend played in 19 games the past two years.  Six of those appearances came in 2019.

For his career, Townsend totaled 22 yards on eight carries.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including the NCAA officially hammering USC with historic sanctions

college football
By John TaylorJun 10, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 10, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Terry Bowden joining Clemson staff as intern
THE SYNOPSIS: Bowden was the former head coach at Auburn and Akron. He’s also the brother of ex-Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden.  Who was replaced by Dabo Swinney.  Who brought Terry Bowden to the Tigers as a staffer.  The coaching profession is just one big Circle of Life.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Auto dealer deletes photo of Clemson WR Tee Higgins with fancy car
THE SYNOPSIS: Swinney referred to this non-story as “fish bait.” Which is kind of an appropriate malapropism, actually.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Another day, another disturbing situation surfaces at Baylor
THE SYNOPSIS: The Summer of ’16 was failed with myriad such headline involving the Bears. Fortunately, Matt Rhule road in on his white horse and helped clean up the mess.  And changed the football culture.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Jim Tressel to enter Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame
THE SYNOPSIS: Certainly the Sweatervest deserved induction for what he did on the field.  Whether what happened off the field should factor in?  Discuss that amongst yourselves.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Red River Rivalry staying put in Cotton Bowl through 2025
THE SYNOPSIS: Red River SHOOTOUT.  Nobody will ever convince me to call it anything else.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Police: Auburn OL wounded, two ex-players killed in shooting
THE SYNOPSIS: These are the headlines you never want to see.  Ever.  the injured was offensive lineman Eric Mack.  The former Tigers killed were Ed Christian and Ladarious Phillips.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Bill Stewart done as West Virginia head coach
THE SYNOPSIS: And replaced by Dana Holgorsen. The same day.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Hammer time: NCAA strips USC of 30 scholarships
THE SYNOPSIS: The initial sanctions also included a two-year postseason ban and four years probation.  Ex-Trojans head coach Pete Carroll blasted the sanctions brought on by Reggie Bush and those around him.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Pac-10 officially announces addition of Colorado
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, this confirmation was upstaged by the headline above.