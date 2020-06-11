The Alabama football program has been hit by the virus. Again. Reportedly.

After being allowed to by the SEC, Alabama football players began returning for voluntary on-campus workouts the Monday before last. A few days later, it was reported that at least five Crimson Tide football players had tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday, it’s now being reported that another three Alabama football players have tested positive for COVID-19. Per the report, “[t]he three players who tested positive were asymptomatic and it was part of the 2nd round of tests conducted on the players.”

As of yet, neither the program nor the university has commented on the development. But, when they do, it’ll likely be something similar to the statement put out after the initial report:

The health and safety of our student-athletes is a top priority. Resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best medical care when returning to campus. Due to privacy laws we cannot share information specific to the health of our student-athletes.

Obviously, no names have been made public. One report, though, had the positions for the initial positives as “a lineman, a couple of skill players and one quarterback.”

The first five who tested positive were all asymptomatic. They have all since been isolated from the rest of the team.