If unquestioned starter Bo Nix were to go down, Auburn has unofficially added an experienced signal-caller to its football roster.

Earlier this offseason, Grant Loy opted to enter the NCAA transfer database. The quarterback Wednesday took the next step in leaving Bowling Green by committing to the Auburn football team.

The fifth-year senior will be headed to The Plains as a graduate transfer. 2020 will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Loy made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

“Beyond excited to announce that I have received an offer and committed to Auburn University for my final year of college ball,” Loy wrote. “Let’s get to work.”

“Every single time I talked to [offensive analyst Will Bryant] it was the same – very comfortable and always exciting (talk) about football,” Loy told 247Sports.com. “When I got a chance to talk to (offensive coordinator) Chad Morris and head coach [Gus] Malzahn, it was the same feeling. You hear all the time about having that ‘gut feeling’ and during this pandemic and quarantine, after my official visit got canceled, that’s literally all I had to go on.”

Loy came to BGSU as a no-star 2016 prospect out of Ohio. The New Washington product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

The next three seasons, Loy played in 29 games. He started eight of those appearances for the Falcons, with seven coming during the 2019 season.

This past season, Loy completed 115 of his 204 pass attempts for 1,137 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was also third on the Falcons with 427 yards rushing and tied for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns.

Loy will finish his time at the MAC school completing just over 56 percent of his passes for 1,478 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He ran for another 642 yards and six scores on the ground.

Auburn also added FCS transfer quarterback Caylin Newton this offseason. There has been talk, though, that the brother of Cam Newton could switch positions.