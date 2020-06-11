Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a one-two roster punch for the Louisiana Tech football program. Okay, a one-two slap. But, still.

Wednesday, 247Sports.com reported that a pair of Louisiana Tech football players have entered the NCAA transfer database. The two portal-bound Bulldogs are linebacker Brandon Floyd and running back DeAndre Marcus.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Both Floyd and Marcus were two-star 2018 signees. Barring the unexpected, each players will have to sit out the 2020 season. Unless they were to move to a lower level of the sport, of course.

Marcus played in 15 games at Tech, including 11 as a redshirt freshman in 2019. His 205 yards rushing last year was fifth on the Bulldogs, but his 7.9 yards per carry was tops among those with 10-plus attempts.

Floyd saw action in five games last season and nine total.

Prior to the impending departures, the portal had been kind to Louisiana Tech football. Especially when it came to Power Five transfers. In fact, four such players have been added this offseason.

Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, is coming off a 10-3 2019 campaign. The 10 wins set a school record as an FBS program. In beating Miami 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl, Tech became the first Group of Five school to shut out a Power Five member in a postseason game.

In seven seasons under Skip Holtz, the Bulldogs have gone 56-36. Those are the most wins for a Bulldogs head coach since Tech moved up to the Div. I-A, now FBS, level. With 151, Joe Aillet holds the school’s all-time record.