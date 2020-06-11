Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sadly, Middle Tennessee is the latest football team to mourn the loss of a former player far too soon.

Wednesday, the Middle Tennessee football program tweeted on its official Twitter account that “[w]e are saddened to hear about the loss of former Blue Raider Alexandro Antoine.” Antoine was just 27 years old.

It’s unclear at this point exactly when or how Antoine, who played for the Blue Raiders from 2011-15, passed away.

Antoine was a two-star member of the Middle Tennessee football Class of 2011. The Antioch, Tenn., native was the No. 41 player regardless of position in the Volunteer State. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

In the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Antoine was essentially a starting defensive end for the Conference USA school. In that span, Antoine started 19 of the 22 games in which he played. All told, Antoine played in 46 games during his time in Murfreesboro.

Antoine finished his time at the school with 70 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss and 2½ sacks.

Antoine saw his time at MTSU end early as he did accompany the team to its 2015 bowl game because of unspecified violations of team rules. Following the end of his collegiate playing career, Antoine ran into a legal issue in his college hometown as well.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Antoine’s passing.