NCAA
NCAA Oversight Committee approves schedule for preseason preparations

By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
The NCAA has taken yet another significant, albeit expected, step toward drawing up a roadmap for preseason prep work.

Last week, it was confirmed that the NCAA Div. I Oversight Committee was crafting a plan that would shape the path college football programs would take to prepare for the upcoming season.  Thursday, the NCAA announced that it has finalized its proposal for a preseason model for the sport.

That model is very similar to the plan that was being crafted earlier this month.  From the release the NCAA sent out Thursday:

Under the proposed model, assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

— Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.
— Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.
— Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.
— During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period. In the previous example, the school’s preseason practice period would begin Aug. 7 with a five-day acclimatization period, followed by the opportunity for up to 25 on-field practices.

Obviously, for the schools that open the season in Week 0 (Aug. 29), all of the dates mentioned would get seven days subtracted from them.

“This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” said Shane Lyons, chair of the committee and director of athletics at West Virginia, in a statement. “Our student-athletes, conference commissioners, coaches and health and safety professionals helped mold the model we are proposing.”

While this is a significant step, it’s not the final one as the NCAA Division I Council still must approve the proposal before it’s implemented.  That vote is scheduled for June 17.

Louisiana Tech loses two Bulldogs to transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
It was a one-two roster punch for the Louisiana Tech football program.  Okay, a one-two slap.  But, still.

Wednesday, 247Sports.com reported that a pair of Louisiana Tech football players have entered the NCAA transfer database.  The two portal-bound Bulldogs are linebacker Brandon Floyd and running back DeAndre Marcus.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Both Floyd and Marcus were two-star 2018 signees.  Barring the unexpected, each players will have to sit out the 2020 season.  Unless they were to move to a lower level of the sport, of course.

Marcus played in 15 games at Tech, including 11 as a redshirt freshman in 2019.  His 205 yards rushing last year was fifth on the Bulldogs, but his 7.9 yards per carry was tops among those with 10-plus attempts.

Floyd saw action in five games last season and nine total.

Prior to the impending departures, the portal had been kind to Louisiana Tech football.  Especially when it came to Power Five transfers.  In fact, four such players have been added this offseason.

Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, is coming off a 10-3 2019 campaign.  The 10 wins set a school record as an FBS program. In beating Miami 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl, Tech became the first Group of Five school to shut out a Power Five member in a postseason game.

In seven seasons under Skip Holtz, the Bulldogs have gone 56-36.  Those are the most wins for a Bulldogs head coach since Tech moved up to the Div. I-A, now FBS, level.  With 151, Joe Aillet holds the school’s all-time record.

Penn State transfer Damion Barber headed to FCS Austin Peay

By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT
One erstwhile Penn State football player didn’t waste much time in finding a new collegiate home.

June 1, Damion Barber (pictured, No. 54) announced that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A little over a week later, the defensive tackle unofficially took his leave of Penn State football by committing to Austin Peay.

Barber made the announcement on the Twitter machine.

“First I would like to thank God, my family and coaches for helping me in the process!” the lineman wrote. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches that reached out to me during my recruiting process. To all my brothers, coaches and fans at Penn State there is no love lost. Penn State will forever have a place in my heart! Thank you Nittany Lions!

“But nevertheless after talking to my family, friends and my coaches I’m excited to say I am 100% committed to Austin Peay State University.”

As the Governors play at the FCS level, Barber will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  He’ll also have another season to use in 2021 as well.

Barber was a four-star member of the Penn State football Class of 2017.  The Harrisburg native was rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.  He was also the No. 13 strongside defensive end in the country.

As a true freshman, Barber took a redshirt.  He then played in 11 games the past two seasons.  Eight of those appearances came a year ago.

Bowling Green QB Grant Loy tweets his move to Auburn

By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
If unquestioned starter Bo Nix were to go down, Auburn has unofficially added an experienced signal-caller to its football roster.

Earlier this offseason, Grant Loy opted to enter the NCAA transfer database.  The quarterback Wednesday took the next step in leaving Bowling Green by committing to the Auburn football team.

The fifth-year senior will be headed to The Plains as a graduate transfer. 2020 will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Loy made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

“Beyond excited to announce that I have received an offer and committed to Auburn University for my final year of college ball,” Loy wrote. “Let’s get to work.”

“Every single time I talked to [offensive analyst Will Bryant] it was the same – very comfortable and always exciting (talk) about football,” Loy told 247Sports.com. “When I got a chance to talk to (offensive coordinator) Chad Morris and head coach [Gus] Malzahn, it was the same feeling. You hear all the time about having that ‘gut feeling’ and during this pandemic and quarantine, after my official visit got canceled, that’s literally all I had to go on.”

Loy came to BGSU as a no-star 2016 prospect out of Ohio.  The New Washington product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

The next three seasons, Loy played in 29 games.  He started eight of those appearances for the Falcons, with seven coming during the 2019 season.

This past season, Loy completed 115 of his 204 pass attempts for 1,137 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.  He was also third on the Falcons with 427 yards rushing and tied for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns.

Loy will finish his time at the MAC school completing just over 56 percent of his passes for 1,478 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions.  He ran for another 642 yards and six scores on the ground.

Auburn also added FCS transfer quarterback Caylin Newton this offseason.  There has been talk, though, that the brother of Cam Newton could switch positions.

SEC, Big Ten pace Walter Camp preseason All-America team

By John TaylorJun 11, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
The fine folks at the Walter Camp Foundation have given us yet another sign that the 2020 regular season is not far from kicking off.  Hopefully.

Thursday afternoon was the release of the Walter Camp Preseason All-American team.  The 2020 season will mark the 131st edition of the Walter Camp squad, making it the oldest honor in college football.  This year, a total of 50 players from 33 different schools are represented.  Some of those are quite familiar to the Camp folks.

From the organization’s release:

Fourteen players who earned Walter Camp All-American recognition in 2019 are on the 2020 preseason list. Leading the First Team offensive unit is junior running back Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), who returns to the Cowboys after rushing for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019. Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) is a preseason All-America wide receiver after recording 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns for the national champion Tigers. On the offensive line, left tackle Penei Sewell (Oregon) is a preseason honoree after earning First Team accolades a year ago.

On defense, four players who earned Walter Camp Second Team All-America honors in 2019 are on the 2020 preseason list. Linebackers Micah Parson (Penn State) and Hamilcar Rashed (Oregon State) are joined by defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman (Pittsburgh) and defensive back Derek Stingley (LSU).

Punter Max Duffy (Kentucky), a first team All-America selection a year ago, is on the 2020 preseason list along with placekicker Keith Duncan (Iowa), who earned Second Team honors in 2019.

Conference-wise, four leagues saw five of its players accorded first-team Walter Camp honors: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.  The Sun Belt Conference was the only Group of Five league represented — and the SBC had two first-teamers.

Combining first and second teams, the SEC led the way with 12 selections.  The Big Ten (11) and ACC (10) were the only other conferences in double digits.

Clemson, LSU and Oregon were the only schools with more than one more player on the first team.

For the entire Walter Camp All-American team, click HERE.