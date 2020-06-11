The NCAA has taken yet another significant, albeit expected, step toward drawing up a roadmap for preseason prep work.

Last week, it was confirmed that the NCAA Div. I Oversight Committee was crafting a plan that would shape the path college football programs would take to prepare for the upcoming season. Thursday, the NCAA announced that it has finalized its proposal for a preseason model for the sport.

That model is very similar to the plan that was being crafted earlier this month. From the release the NCAA sent out Thursday:

Under the proposed model, assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23. Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows: — Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

— Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

— Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

— During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off. The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period. In the previous example, the school’s preseason practice period would begin Aug. 7 with a five-day acclimatization period, followed by the opportunity for up to 25 on-field practices.

Obviously, for the schools that open the season in Week 0 (Aug. 29), all of the dates mentioned would get seven days subtracted from them.

“This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” said Shane Lyons, chair of the committee and director of athletics at West Virginia, in a statement. “Our student-athletes, conference commissioners, coaches and health and safety professionals helped mold the model we are proposing.”

While this is a significant step, it’s not the final one as the NCAA Division I Council still must approve the proposal before it’s implemented. That vote is scheduled for June 17.