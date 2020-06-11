Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One erstwhile Penn State football player didn’t waste much time in finding a new collegiate home.

June 1, Damion Barber (pictured, No. 54) announced that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over a week later, the defensive tackle unofficially took his leave of Penn State football by committing to Austin Peay.

Barber made the announcement on the Twitter machine.

“First I would like to thank God, my family and coaches for helping me in the process!” the lineman wrote. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches that reached out to me during my recruiting process. To all my brothers, coaches and fans at Penn State there is no love lost. Penn State will forever have a place in my heart! Thank you Nittany Lions!

“But nevertheless after talking to my family, friends and my coaches I’m excited to say I am 100% committed to Austin Peay State University.”

As the Governors play at the FCS level, Barber will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. He’ll also have another season to use in 2021 as well.

Barber was a four-star member of the Penn State football Class of 2017. The Harrisburg native was rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania. He was also the No. 13 strongside defensive end in the country.

As a true freshman, Barber took a redshirt. He then played in 11 games the past two seasons. Eight of those appearances came a year ago.