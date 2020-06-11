Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Power Five transfer is officially in the Rice football fold.

Back in January, the delightful nom de plume of Christian McStravick appeared in the NCAA transfer database. In early May, the Boston College transfer announced that he was committing to the Rice football program.

A little over a month later, the Owls confirmed the signing of the wide receiver.

McStravick comes to the Conference USA school as a graduate of BC. That will allow the receiver to play in 2020. That season, incidentally, will serve as the Katy, Tex., native’s final year of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in the Lonestar State, McStravick was a three-star member of Boston College’s 2016 recruiting class. His only other FBS offers came from Air Force, Army, Navy, New Mexico and UNLV.

As a true freshman, McStravick took a redshirt. The next two seasons, the receiver appeared in a combined seven games (three in 2017, four in 2018). A significant knee injury — specifically, a torn ACL — sidelined him for all of the 2019 season.

During his time with the Eagles, McStravick didn’t catch a pass. Or record any stats, for that matter.

McStravick was the second transfer Rice has added to its football roster in a little over a month, it should be noted. In late March, Stanford kicker Collin Riccitelli transferred to the Conference USA program.