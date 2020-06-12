Bowling Green football, for the second time in a couple of months, has lost defensive depth to the portal.
Linebacker Torrian Hampton entered the NCAA transfer database in early April. Two months later, 247Sports.com reported that Davin Wilson is set to do the same. A Bowling Green football official has confirmed the cornerback’s portal entry.
Neither the player nor the program has confirmed the development, it should be noted. Something else that should be noted?
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Wilson was a three-star member of the Bowling Green football Class of 2019. The California product was the highest-rated defensive back signee for the Falcons that cycle.
As a true freshman, Wilson started three of the four games in which he played for BGSU. Because he played in four or fewer games, he was able to take a redshirt. As he will (likely) have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS school, Wilson would have three years of eligibility starting in 2021.
For the second time this month, Georgia Tech has been dinged by the football transfer portal. This one, though, comes with a twist.
Back in March, Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins revealed that Brenton King had decided to go pro in something other than sports. According to 247Sports.com, King is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.
Thursday, King himself confirmed he is in the portal.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
Coming out of high school in Georgia, King was a two-star member of the Georgia Tech football Class of 2017. As a true freshman, he split time as the primary placekicker for the Yellow Jackets. King was Tech’s primary kicker this past season. In between, he kicked in four games but was able to take a redshirt for 2018.
During his three seasons, King connected on 42-of-46 point-afters. However, he was successful on just nine of his 17 field-goal attempts.
King would be leaving Georgia Tech football as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility.
Houston football specifically and UH athletics in general are officially involved in a first for collegiate sports at this level. Whether they will be the last remains to be seen. Although they likely won’t if we’re all being honest.
June 1, student-athletes at Houston, including Cougars football players, began returning to campus to start voluntary workouts. While the vast majority of universities subjected its returning athletes to COVID-19 testing, Houston was one of the scant few that did not.
Friday, not coincidentally, UH announced that it has suspended all voluntary workouts involving student-athletes. Effective immediately. Why? Because “six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.” The school also cited “the increase in the number of positive tests in the greater Houston area over the last week.”
From the university’s release:
The impacted students have been placed in isolation and contact tracing procedures have been initiated following protocol.
As was contemplated prior to the return of student-athletes on June 1, UH Athletics is adapting its protocols to include repetitive COVID-19 testing as a component of any resumption of workouts on campus.
During this pause in voluntary workouts, UH Athletics will continue its stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all facilities.
UH Athletics will continue to partner with university officials, UH team physicians and local health professionals to determine best practices as it considers a return to workouts.
Earlier this week, it was reported that another three Alabama football players had tested positive for COVID-19. That brought the total to at least eight Crimson Tide football players who have tested positive. As of yet, UA has not suspended its voluntary workouts. Or even acknowledged any positive tests, come to think of it.
The Clemson football program is the latest to be impacted by the virus.
This week, student-athletes at Clemson, including football players, began taking part in voluntary on-campus workouts. According to the university, 169 coronavirus tests were administered amongst the football, men’s and women’s basketball teams as well staff connected to those programs. Three of those tests came back positive: two for Clemson football players, one for men’s basketball.
The next step for both the student-athletes and programs? From the university’s release:
When a student-athlete is diagnosed with COVID-19, [South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control] is notified according to their guidelines as means to trace known contacts. Specific individuals will not be identified. CUAD Sports Medicine will isolate the positive case and possible contacts. Individuals with symptoms and known exposure to a positive COVID-19 patient should self-quarantine or isolate and be further medically evaluated as soon as possible.
Clemson is not the first football program dealing with positive COVID-19 cases. Nor will they be the last.
On back-to-back days earlier this week, it was reported that at least five Alabama football players (that number is now up to at least eight for the Crimson Tide) and three from Auburn had tested positive. Monday, Iowa acknowledged that it had one positive test among the 237 administered to individuals associated with the program. Florida State acknowledged one Seminole and Texas confirmed two Longhorns were found to have contracted the virus, while UCF found three positives among the 60 football players tested. Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, meanwhile, announced on Twitter last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa.
Marshall University was the first FBS program to have reported positives for the virus.
At the opposite end of the spectrum? Florida confirmed Tuesday that none of its returning Gator football players had tested positive. Ditto for Wyoming, which announced overnight that none of the 166 COVID-19 test results for returning student-athletes and select staff had come back positive.
I’m by no means a fashionista, but even I know that Oregon has been at the forefront of the explosion of the combo uniforms craze in college football. Have you ever wondered, though, how that came to be? Wonder no more.
By way of the NBC Sports, the Sports Uncovered podcast takes an in-depth peek behind the evolution and ongoing lineage of the much-discussed — and myriad — Oregon football uniforms. Phil Knight, of course, was the leader in the drive to make Oregon stand out above the crowd in the uniform game. The Oregon alumnus and Nike co-founder, though, wasn’t alone as he was aided by then-Ducks head coach Mike Belotti.
From NBCS Northwest:
Then, Phil Knight put a different idea on the table — something that would make it more exciting, more visible, more recognizable to athletes across the nation and to that 16-19 age group. Knight was talking about changing the perception of the entire program’s character.
Bellotti/Knight’s approach to overcoming their challenges was three-fold:
1. Facilities — Once we had the facilities that would get the ‘wow factor’ when recruits came to visit or when parents came to visit
2. Uniforms— When they were on the TV they’d pop
3. Winning — Success in bowl games so that it could back up the other two
And thus, the crazy, eccentric, tricked out, statement-maker Oregon football uniforms were created.
So, pop-in on the podcast and catch Belotti, along with former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington and Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, discuss how the university in Eugene utilized myriad uniforms to ignite a fashion arms race.