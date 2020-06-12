Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bowling Green football, for the second time in a couple of months, has lost defensive depth to the portal.

Linebacker Torrian Hampton entered the NCAA transfer database in early April. Two months later, 247Sports.com reported that Davin Wilson is set to do the same. A Bowling Green football official has confirmed the cornerback’s portal entry.

Neither the player nor the program has confirmed the development, it should be noted. Something else that should be noted?

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Wilson was a three-star member of the Bowling Green football Class of 2019. The California product was the highest-rated defensive back signee for the Falcons that cycle.

As a true freshman, Wilson started three of the four games in which he played for BGSU. Because he played in four or fewer games, he was able to take a redshirt. As he will (likely) have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS school, Wilson would have three years of eligibility starting in 2021.