Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Clemson football program is the latest to be impacted by the virus.

This week, student-athletes at Clemson, including football players, began taking part in voluntary on-campus workouts. According to the university, 169 coronavirus tests were administered amongst the football, men’s and women’s basketball teams as well staff connected to those programs. Three of those tests came back positive: two for Clemson football players, one for men’s basketball.

The next step for both the student-athletes and programs? From the university’s release:

When a student-athlete is diagnosed with COVID-19, [South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control] is notified according to their guidelines as means to trace known contacts. Specific individuals will not be identified. CUAD Sports Medicine will isolate the positive case and possible contacts. Individuals with symptoms and known exposure to a positive COVID-19 patient should self-quarantine or isolate and be further medically evaluated as soon as possible.

Clemson is not the first football program dealing with positive COVID-19 cases. Nor will they be the last.

On back-to-back days earlier this week, it was reported that at least five Alabama football players (that number is now up to at least eight for the Crimson Tide) and three from Auburn had tested positive. Monday, Iowa acknowledged that it had one positive test among the 237 administered to individuals associated with the program. Florida State acknowledged one Seminole and Texas confirmed two Longhorns were found to have contracted the virus, while UCF found three positives among the 60 football players tested. Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, meanwhile, announced on Twitter last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa.

Marshall University was the first FBS program to have reported positives for the virus.

At the opposite end of the spectrum? Florida confirmed Tuesday that none of its returning Gator football players had tested positive. Ditto for Wyoming, which announced overnight that none of the 166 COVID-19 test results for returning student-athletes and select staff had come back positive.