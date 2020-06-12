Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time this month, Georgia Tech has been dinged by the football transfer portal. This one, though, comes with a twist.

Back in March, Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins revealed that Brenton King had decided to go pro in something other than sports. According to 247Sports.com, King is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Thursday, King himself confirmed he is in the portal.

I will always point to God during good and bad times. He has changed what I thought should be my future and has lead me back to sport I love. I have entered the transfer portal and I am super excited for what he has planed for me next. 🙏🏻🏈 #37 pic.twitter.com/QrvJoNEhIQ — KING (@Brenton_King_37) June 11, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of high school in Georgia, King was a two-star member of the Georgia Tech football Class of 2017. As a true freshman, he split time as the primary placekicker for the Yellow Jackets. King was Tech’s primary kicker this past season. In between, he kicked in four games but was able to take a redshirt for 2018.

During his three seasons, King connected on 42-of-46 point-afters. However, he was successful on just nine of his 17 field-goal attempts.

King would be leaving Georgia Tech football as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility.