Taking a break from beefing up its roster with talent from the University of Alabama, Mississippi State is adding to its future football slates.

Thursday, Memphis announced that it has reached an agreement with Mississippi State on a future home-and-home football series. While no specific dates have been set, the two schools will square off in 2028 in Memphis and 2029 in Starkville. Those new games are in addition to the ones already scheduled for 2021 (at Memphis) and 2022 (at Mississippi State).

Memphis and Mississippi State have met 37 times previously in football. The first came in 1960 and the most recent in 2011. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 27-10, including 12 in a row. The last the Tigers won was on the road back in 1993. The last time MSU lost in Memphis was 1988.

In addition to the MSU scheduling news, Memphis also confirmed that it has extended its series with Arkansas State. The four games between the ACC and Sun Belt Conference programs will be played between 2026 and 2029. The 2026 and 2028 games will be played in Memphis. The 2027 and 2029 games will be played in Jonesboro.

Interestingly, in those 2026 and 2028 campaigns, Memphis will play at Arkansas both years.

As for the history between UofM and ASU? The Tigers lead the all-time series 29-23. The Red Wolves, though, have had the better of it of late as they’ve claimed wins in four of the last six meetings. That, incidentally, dates back to 2006.