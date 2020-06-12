One of the most powerful rights we have in this country is the right to vote. The NCAA is doing what it can to encourage the exercising of it.

In the days and weeks since the murder of George Floyd, millions upon millions have spoken out amidst peaceful protests — some that have devolved into riots — against police brutality and racial inequality. Included in that have been student-athletes, football players in particular, who seemingly have developed a voice that’s more powerful, more impactful than ever before.

Missouri ended a peaceful march earlier this month with its football players registering to vote. LSU this week announced that it would help all of its football players register to vote. In between, schools from UCLA and Georgia Tech and others have done the same.

In the midst of all of the tumult, a growing voice has called for the NCAA to give student-athletes Election Day, Nov. 3 this year, off. To exercise that right.

While the NCAA can’t force its member institutions to do so, they can strongly suggest it. Which, to The Association’s credit, they have done. At a lightning pace, relatively speaking, for what’s normally a snail-like organization.

In a statement, the NCAA has encouraged all members to give athletes Election Day off. Below is the NCAA’s message, in its entirety: