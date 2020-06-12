I’m by no means a fashionista, but even I know that Oregon has been at the forefront of the explosion of the combo uniforms craze in college football. Have you ever wondered, though, how that came to be? Wonder no more.
By way of the NBC Sports, the Sports Uncovered podcast takes an in-depth peek behind the evolution and ongoing lineage of the much-discussed — and myriad — Oregon football uniforms. Phil Knight, of course, was the leader in the drive to make Oregon stand out above the crowd in the uniform game. The Oregon alumnus and Nike co-founder, though, wasn’t alone as he was aided by then-Ducks head coach Mike Belotti.
From NBCS Northwest:
Then, Phil Knight put a different idea on the table — something that would make it more exciting, more visible, more recognizable to athletes across the nation and to that 16-19 age group. Knight was talking about changing the perception of the entire program’s character.
Bellotti/Knight’s approach to overcoming their challenges was three-fold:
1. Facilities — Once we had the facilities that would get the ‘wow factor’ when recruits came to visit or when parents came to visit
2. Uniforms— When they were on the TV they’d pop
3. Winning — Success in bowl games so that it could back up the other two
And thus, the crazy, eccentric, tricked out, statement-maker Oregon football uniforms were created.
So, pop-in on the podcast and catch Belotti, along with former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington and Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, discuss how the university in Eugene utilized myriad uniforms to ignite a fashion arms race.
Thanks to a social media movement, there will be a lot of eyes upon the Texas football program in the coming days and weeks.
Earlier this month, Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles kicked up quite the kerfuffle by proclaiming, amidst police brutality and racial injustice, “I’ll be [damned] if you think I’ll play another snap with the platform I have that [affects the] majority of people that contribute to the sport who don’t actually play.” Friday, Texas student-athletes, including football players, took to social media en masse to spread their message: “We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus, but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and the black community that has so fervently supported this program.”
In that vein, the student-athletes are asking to have several issues addressed. Among them: renaming several buildings on campus, including James Hogg Auditorium; “replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color”; the UT Athletic Department donating .5% of its annual earnings to black organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement; and replacing “The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones.”
The athletes suggested lifting the requirement of athletes to sing a song that was established in 1903 during a period of lynchings and Jim Crow society, the Daily Texan wrote two years ago.
The statement is looking for the issues to be addressed either through immediate implementation or the implementation of a plan that would start at the beginning of the fall semester. As of yet, neither the university nor the athletic department has responded to the movement.
“We will continue to practice, workout, and participate in all required team activities in preparation for the upcoming season,” the student-athletes’ statement read, “but without an official commitment from the university we will not be participating in the recruiting of incoming players or donor-related events.”
Taking a break from beefing up its roster with talent from the University of Alabama, Mississippi State is adding to its future football slates.
Thursday, Memphis announced that it has reached an agreement with Mississippi State on a future home-and-home football series. While no specific dates have been set, the two schools will square off in 2028 in Memphis and 2029 in Starkville. Those new games are in addition to the ones already scheduled for 2021 (at Memphis) and 2022 (at Mississippi State).
Memphis and Mississippi State have met 37 times previously in football. The first came in 1960 and the most recent in 2011. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 27-10, including 12 in a row. The last the Tigers won was on the road back in 1993. The last time MSU lost in Memphis was 1988.
In addition to the MSU scheduling news, Memphis also confirmed that it has extended its series with Arkansas State. The four games between the ACC and Sun Belt Conference programs will be played between 2026 and 2029. The 2026 and 2028 games will be played in Memphis. The 2027 and 2029 games will be played in Jonesboro.
Interestingly, in those 2026 and 2028 campaigns, Memphis will play at Arkansas both years.
As for the history between UofM and ASU? The Tigers lead the all-time series 29-23. The Red Wolves, though, have had the better of it of late as they’ve claimed wins in four of the last six meetings. That, incidentally, dates back to 2006.
One of the most powerful rights we have in this country is the right to vote. The NCAA is doing what it can to encourage the exercising of it.
In the days and weeks since the murder of George Floyd, millions upon millions have spoken out amidst peaceful protests — some that have devolved into riots — against police brutality and racial inequality. Included in that have been student-athletes, football players in particular, who seemingly have developed a voice that’s more powerful, more impactful than ever before.
Missouri ended a peaceful march earlier this month with its football players registering to vote. LSU this week announced that it would help all of its football players register to vote. In between, schools from UCLA and Georgia Tech and others have done the same.
In the midst of all of the tumult, a growing voice has called for the NCAA to give student-athletes Election Day, Nov. 3 this year, off. To exercise that right.
While the NCAA can’t force its member institutions to do so, they can strongly suggest it. Which, to The Association’s credit, they have done. At a lightning pace, relatively speaking, for what’s normally a snail-like organization.
In a statement, the NCAA has encouraged all members to give athletes Election Day off. Below is the NCAA’s message, in its entirety:
President Mark Emmert and the NCAA Board of Governors recognize the important role social engagement has on driving positive societal change. The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement. We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action though safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights. Further, we encourage all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and designate November 3, 2020, as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens.
Wake Forest and The Bachelor have something in common. And there’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.
Friday, The Bachelor announced that Matt James will be the lead in the 25th season of the reality dating show. That remains popular for whatever reason, but I digress. The selection is a history-making one as James will become the first Black male lead in the 18-year history of the reality show.
James had a previous role in the extended franchise as he was recently cast as a contestant on Clare Crawley‘s Bachelorette stint
So, exactly how are Wake Forest and The Bachelor connected?
James was a three-star member of the Class of 2010 for the Demon Deacons. The North Carolina native was rated as the No. 28 player regardless of position in the Tar Heel State. He played for the ACC school from 2010-14.
The wide receiver took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in eight games the following year. Injuries limited James to just seven games combined in the 2013-14 seasons. Healthier in 2014, James caught 40 passes for 401 yards. Those totals were both good for third on the team.
“We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience,” the reality show said in a statement. “This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”