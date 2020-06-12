Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

South Alabama is set to add a well-traveled player to its football roster. Presumably.

After starting at Alabama, Christian Bell moved on to Wisconsin. In early January, the linebacker announced that he had decided to transfer from the Badgers as well. Two months later, Bell tweeted his commitment to Illinois. At the time, we wrote that the Fighting Illini “will be the latest to benefit from a collegiate nomad. Presumably.”

And now we know why the “presumably” qualifier was added. Thursday, South Alabama confirmed that Bell is now a member of its football team. In fact, head coach Steve Campbell acknowledged to al.com that Bell is on campus and working out with the Jaguars.

As a graduate transfer, Bell is eligible to play immediately for USA in 2020. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

The past three seasons, Bell played in 24 games for the Badgers. Seven of those appearances came during the 2019 season. In that action, Bell has been credited with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

A three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, Bell was rated as the No. 19 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Alabama.

Bell took a “grayshirt” for the 2015 season, enrolling in classes at Alabama in January of 2016. The Birmingham, Ala., native participated in spring practice with the Tide that year.

In July of 2016, however, Bell announced that he would be transferring from Alabama. Not long after, he confirmed his move to Wisconsin.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bell sat out the 2016 season. He spent his three on-field seasons with the Badgers as a backup.

South Alabama is coming off a 2-10 season in the second year under Campbell. The Jaguars have never finished above .500 since making the move to the FBS level in 2012. The closest they came was a 6-6 record in 2013.